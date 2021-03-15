Criteria expands today for those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia.
Southeast Georgia Health System is offering appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents who meet current eligibility criteria. Appointments are available at the health system’s Brunswick and Kingsland vaccine clinics and can can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
The clinics are planned on the Brunswick campus at the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clinics are also taking place at the Camden Community Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland, every Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Effective Monday, an expanded group of individuals may receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those include adults aged 55 and over, individuals with disabilities and individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older. Medical conditions include asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, liver disease, neurologic conditions, overweight and obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease and thalassemia.
Those receiving the vaccine must be available for a second dose 21 days later. Individuals receiving the vaccine must provide a form of identification and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm.
Masks are required when in a health system facility. Following the vaccination, recipients will be required to remain in an observation area for 15 minutes to ensure they do not experience any adverse reaction.
Even after receiving the vaccine, it remains important to continue following safety protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings. Updated vaccine information is available on the health system’s website at sghs.org/covid-19.