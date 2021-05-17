Starting this week, Southeast Georgia Health System will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years old and older at its Brunswick and St. Marys vaccine clinics.
Individuals must register online at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Those receiving the vaccine must provide a form of identification, should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm and be available for a second shot 21 days later. Recipients will be required to remain in an observation area for 15 minutes following the shot to ensure there is no adverse reaction.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people between the ages of 12 and 18 years old.
Appointments are available every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brunswick campus’ Linda S Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive. Appointments in Camden are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday at the campus’ Conference Room A, 200 Dan Proctor Drive in St. Marys. Masks are required within health system facilities.