A replacement has been named to succeed Michael Scherneck as president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Scott Raynes, who has served as president of Baptist Hospitals Inc., and executive vice president of Baptist Healthcare Corp. in Pensacola, Fla., will replace Scherneck in January. Scherneck will retire after 18 years with the health system, serving as president and CEO the past five years.
Raised in West Virginia, Raynes attended West Virginia Institute of Technology where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He later earned masters' degrees in business administration with a specialization in health care from West Virginia University and higher education and counseling from Morehead State University.
Raynes and his wife, Shawnna, have two daughters.
