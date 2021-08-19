With the COVID-19 death toll increasing in the past two weeks, Southeast Georgia Health System has proactively leased a temporary morgue for use should it run out of space in its permanent morgue that can hold only six deceased people, said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the system.
Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital has the only morgue in the county, and the increased death rate raises the possibility that funeral homes may reach their capacity for holding the deceased, Scherneck said in a prepared statement.
The temporary morgue can hold 10 bodies, he said.
“We proactively rented the portable morgue, which we have not yet used, to have a location to hold a deceased patient until their loved ones are able to make funeral arrangements,’’ he said.
During the peak of the pandemic last year, families delayed funerals because churches had canceled all in person services including funerals. The bishop of the United Methodist Church’s Coastal District has ordered the cancellation of all in-person services at churches beginning last Sunday, and churches from other denominations have also called off in-person services.
“Sadly, after weeks of experiencing a very limited number of COVID-19 deaths, the death rate is once again increasing,” Scherneck said.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 205 COVID-19 related deaths at the system’s Brunswick campus and 21 at the Camden campus in St. Marys, he said.
“Of that total, 16 deaths on the Brunswick Campus and three deaths on the Camden campus occurred during the past two weeks,’’ he said.
Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu also sends patients to the morgue and said area funeral homes have been very helpful in the past.
Neu said he typically sends the bodies of those who die in accidents or at home to funeral homes, but that is not always possible. Sometimes the deceased have no families or their families aren’t prepared to make a decision on a funeral home to handle arrangements, and in those cases he sends them to the morgue, Neu said.
Also, in cases where autopsies are necessary, such as victims of foul play, the bodies are held in the morgue because it is very secure, Neu said.
“Anyone killed right now,’’ he said Wednesday, “they wouldn’t be going to the crime lab until [Thursday] or Friday.”
“It’s super secure,’’ he said of the morgue, and bodies can be evidence in criminal cases.
The possibility of running out of space in the morgue has always been a possibility, Neu said.
“We could have a car wreck with two or three people,’’ he said.
Sherneck said the morgue isn’t the only hospital facility in danger of running out of capacity as the number of coronavirus inpatients increased from as few as five just seven weeks ago to more than 140 on Wednesday. Last summer’s peak was 98 patients, he said.
“The situation is becoming very dire,’’ Scherneck said. “The delta variant is extremely contagious and is affecting people of all ages.”
Hospital beds on both campuses are full and patients with COVID-19 symptoms are overwhelming the Emergency Care Centers and Immediate Care Centers, he said.
In response, the health system has purchased additional beds and ventilators, converted standard patient rooms to COVID-19 patient rooms and is reaching out to agencies and the state to send nurses to support and relieve the nursing teams. Because of the volume of patients and transmission rates in the community, the health system has again restricted visitation and postponed elective surgeries, Scherneck said.
Since the system opened a drive-thru testing center Aug. 9 across from its Brunswick emergency room entrance, more than 4,000 people have undergone testing there, he said.
On the positive side, there has been a slight increase in the number of people getting vaccines. More than 400 shots were administered this week at the vaccination clinics on both campuses.
As of Aug. 18 only 41 percent of Glynn County residents have gotten the vaccine and slightly more than 30 percent of Camden County residents, Sherneck said.
If enough people get vaccinated, the community can achieve herd immunity, which makes infection less likely for those who cannot take the vaccine, such as newborns, young children and those with complicated health issues.
“I ask you to please get vaccinated,’’ Scherneck said.