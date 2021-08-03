Southeast Georgia Health System says its facilities and staff are struggling to keep up with the demands of COVID-19, and requests that those experiencing mild symptoms or feeling a need to be tested visit one of the outpatient centers.
The health system is not the only one in the community responding to the surge. The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick announced Monday that it is suspending training due to an increase in positive test results among students at the advice of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s medical officer.
County government and a utility company also are taking defensive actions and an annual event set for this week has been postponed.
All blame the renewed temporary policies on the rise in COVID cases.
But it’s the hospitals and staff that are in the very thick of the surge.
“The current surge of COVID-19 hospitalized patients is rapidly approaching our previous peak of 98 inpatients we experienced last summer,” said Dr. Alan Brown, chief medical officer, Southeast Georgia Health System.
Brown is concerned about the number of cases requiring hospital care.
The reason for the surge is the contagiousness of the Delta variant of the virus and the low number of people 12 and up who are vaccinated.
“This summer we were starting to feel some relief with our COVID patient census hovering between four to eight patients in early July,” Brown said. “Now, just a few weeks later, we’re starting August off with 79 hospitalized COVID patients, 14 of whom are on ventilators. At this rate, we’ll soon be facing capacity challenges, not only for patient beds, but also for nursing teams who care for our patients.”
Brown said the number of patients going to the Health System’s Emergency Care Centers to be tested are adding to the wait times for people with other illnesses. Patients who are experiencing COVID symptoms and in need of a test but who are not experiencing life-threatening symptoms are advised to visit one of the health system’s outpatient COVID-19 testing sites instead of the emergency care centers.
Primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, fatigue, muscle/body aches and shortness of breath. More advanced symptoms requiring immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, sudden confusion, inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face, according to information provided by the health system.
“While some of the people who are coming to the Emergency Care Center with COVID symptoms are seriously ill and need to be admitted to the hospital, there are some who are experiencing mild symptoms, or who were exposed to someone with COVID but not experiencing symptoms,” Brown said. “We strongly urge those people to visit one of our outpatient testing sites or one of the county sites. It will lessen their chance of exposure to other illnesses and help to reduce the wait times for patients with severe illnesses or injuries.”
Since July 30, the health system has dealt with 170 new cases of COVID — 53 in Camden County, 112 in Glynn and five in McIntosh County. On Monday, there were 61 COVID inpatients in the Brunswick hospital and 15 in St. Marys.
“It’s very hard, very disheartening for our health care teams to be going through this again,” Brown said. “People need to get their vaccine. The vaccine reduces the risk of getting seriously ill and being hospitalized or dying. Do it for yourself, for your loved ones, for others.”
The Health System’s Immediate Care Centers in Glynn County offer COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 12-5:30 p.m. An appointment is not necessary. The centers are Glynn Immediate Care ,3400 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick, 912-466-5800; Glynco Immediate Care Center, 15 Gable Court, Brunswick; St. Simons Immediate Care Center, 5000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island.
COVID-19 testing is also available by appointment Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in Camden County. To schedule an appointment, call 912-882-6767.
Thomas Walters, director of the federal training centers, said it is his hope training at the centers will resume soon.
“COVID-19 has brought many challenges, and now the Delta variant is also proving to be a challenge,” he said. “We understand the critical nature of our mission. We learn every day how to better protect our ability to execute that mission while we protect our students, staff, and the people of the communities in which we operate.
“My goal is to get back to providing training as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The Glynn County Police Department, concerned over the number of cases surfacing in the community, canceled Friday’s scheduled observance of National Night Out. A new date for the local observance will be announced.
Okefenoke REMC said Monday the lobbies at its offices in Nahunta and Kingsland will be closed to walk-in customer service beginning today until further notice due to the spike in COVID-19 infections in its service area. All drive-thru windows will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to accept cash or check payments.
The Coastal District Health Department calls the surge in Camden County “unprecedented,” noting the transmission rate in Georgia’s southeastern-most county increased almost 1,000% in July alone.
Health officials urge anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. The vaccine is free.
Due to the severity of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Camden County, additional free testing and vaccine dates, times and locations have been scheduled for individuals 12 and older. They are:
• Wednesday: Camden County Rec Center/PSA, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland, noon to 6 p.m. (Pfizer and J&J vaccines)
• Thursday: Camden County Rec Center/PSA, Kingsland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer and J&J); Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys, 9-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. (Moderna, age 18-plus); Camden County Health Department, 1501 Georgia Ave., Woodbine, 9-11:30 a.m. (Moderna)
• Friday: St. Marys First Presbyterian Church, 100 Conyers St. West, St. Marys, 9-11:30 a.m. (Pfizer and J&J)
Free COVID-19 testing by appointment will also be available Tuesday and Thursday morning at the Camden County Health Department in St. Marys. Schedule a testing appointment online at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call the COVID-19 testing call center at 912-230-9744.
Test results are typically available in 24-36 hours.
For more information about COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District, including other testing and vaccination opportunities, visit covid19.gachd.org.