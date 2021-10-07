What’s in your closet?
If it includes a pair of crutches, ones in good enough condition for re-use, Southeast Georgia Health System would like to know.
A shortage of crutches has hospitals nationwide searching the landscape for the ambulatory aids.
“If you have a pair of new or gently used adult regular or universal crutches, we ask that you consider donating them to the health system,” said Kyle Culbertson, manager of supply chain services at Southeast Georgia Health System.
“The donated crutches will be thoroughly cleaned and re-donated to patients in need.”
The health system, which operates emergency care facilities as well as the hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys, has set an initial goal.
“We hope to collect 50 pairs of crutches to get us through the next four weeks and, hopefully, through the national shortage,” Culbertson said.
COVID-19 is the blame for the shortage of crutches and other medical aids in the national supply chain. The virus is behind delivery issues and the interruption of the flow of raw materials needed to manufacture them.
Donations can be dropped off at the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation office at 2436 Parkwood Drive in Brunswick Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
“As always, we give a huge thank you to our community for their gracious support,” Culbertson said.
For more information, call 912-466-3360.