A group of future physicians recently saw firsthand what makes the Golden Isles community and local health care system special.
Thirty-five Medical College of Georgia first year students visited the Brunswick hospital last week as part of a longstanding practice of showing students the state’s regional campuses that could serve as potential places to train.
The southeast campus, based at St. Joseph’s/Candler in Savannah and Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, is home to many MCG students during their clinical years of medical school.
Physicians in the area volunteer to teach the students.
During the students’ visit, the group also visited the pier on St. Simons, the beaches of Jekyll and Lover’s Oak near downtown Brunswick.
“What we’re trying to do is attract them to this area so that they will think about practicing here,” said Dr. Elizabeth Gray, campus associate dean.
During their one-day visit, the students toured the health system campus, including the Nunnally House, where MCG students reside during their time training at the hospital.
“The hospital provides housing support for students while they’re here, so that helps with a cost that they might have if they trained in other places,” Gray said.
The hospital supports students’ training during their third and fourth years of medical school. Some students will choose to come back to work in the area after their residency.
This form of recruitment has been an annual opportunity supported by MCG and Southeast Georgia Health System for many years, but this year is the first time it’s been offered since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The students decide during their second year of medical school where they will do their training during the third year. Some opt to train at regional campuses across the state rather than on the Augusta campus.
Dr. Wayne Rentz serves as dean of the southeast campus. Several doctors practicing today with the health system began as students completing their training at the campus, he said.
This partnership benefits both the medical students and the health system, Rentz said.
“It’s the best recruiting tool in the world, and it keeps our doctors sharp,” he said. “People who are involved in teaching, as our physicians are, generally stay on top of the game.”
The goal is to emphasize the advantages of training at a regional campus, Rentz said, where students receive more individual attention and opportunities to gain experience.
“And it’s a friendlier environment, I think, for learning,” he said. “But we do have the same grades, the same tests, the same everything as Augusta, so the standards are the same.”
Camelia Malkami, a medical student completing training this year at the southeast campus, said she chose to come to Brunswick because she wanted to set herself up for success.
“I came into this year not fully knowing what I wanted to do,” she told the students. “I’m kind of interested in OBGYN, but also part of me thought I might go in a completely different direction.”
At the local hospital, she said, she’s able to work in numerous types of health care and gain hands-on experience.
“The housing down here also was a big plus for me,” she said. “I’m living for free in Nunnally House all year. Every single student down here in Brunswick lives in Nunnally House.”
Scott Raynes, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System, also spoke with the students and shared his vision for the hospital’s culture. Everyone, in all jobs at the hospital, is a caregiver, he said, and the students visiting and training in Brunswick join this mission.
“Folks don’t come to us happy all the time. In fact, most are anxious. Many are hurting, and some are worried about the wallet biopsy we’re going to give as for how they’re going to pay,” he said. “… And they’re looking at you, not just as the doctor but as the human being to whom they’re entrusting their care.”