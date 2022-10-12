MCG students

Medical College of Georgia students visited Southeast Georgia Health System to learn about training opportunities at the local hospital.

 Provided photo

A group of future physicians recently saw firsthand what makes the Golden Isles community and local health care system special.

Thirty-five Medical College of Georgia first year students visited the Brunswick hospital last week as part of a longstanding practice of showing students the state’s regional campuses that could serve as potential places to train.

More from this section

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.