Southeast Georgia Health System could soon find it necessary to cut back on services.
It will if a significant number of health care employees fail to at least start the vaccination process by getting the first of two shots by Sunday, the deadline set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Noncompliance will result in staff shortages.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the mandate to all health care facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid with the goal of having a fully vaccinated health care workforce by Jan. 4, 2022.
“To the extent that any of our team members choose to forgo the vaccine, their decision will have a direct impact on our ability to provide care and will require us to curtail our services to everyone who counts on us,” said Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. “As such, we are very grateful for our team members who have demonstrated their commitment to protecting themselves, their fellow team members and everyone who counts on us by receiving the vaccine.”
The health system did not say how many on staff are currently vaccinated. Some 2,500 employees work for the health system.
The mandate applies to the health system’s team members, medical staff members, students, trainees, volunteers and most individuals who provide care, treatment or other services under contract.
“We are very hopeful that all of our staff will comply with the CMS mandate given the fact that Medicare and Medicaid programs provide a significant portion of funding for our day-to-day operations,” Scherneck said. “But more importantly, all of the patients who seek care from our health system who are covered by those important social programs, including possibly our own family members and friends, will be affected if we don’t comply with this mandate.”
The health system operates hospitals and rehabilitation centers in Brunswick and St. Marys, as well as clinics.
Health staff members who fail to show proof of the first dose of a multi-dose vaccine or proof of the single dose vaccine by Sunday are to be placed on unpaid administrative leave for 14 calendar days. Those who still refuse the vaccine after the two-week period without an acceptable exemption will be deemed to have voluntarily resigned from the health system, Scherneck said in November.
Those receiving the first dose have until Jan. 4, 2022, to get the second dose or face a 14-day suspension. Those failing to comply before the end of the two-week suspension also will be deemed to have voluntarily resigned.
Recent rulings by the judiciary and federal government on the vaccination mandate reflect a lack of uniformity.
On Monday, a federal judge in St. Louis issued an order delaying enforcement of the vaccine requirement in 10 states, none of which include Georgia. Also on Monday, Justice Stephen Breyer refused to block the compulsory shots for the Massachusetts hospital system, while the federal Office of Management and Budget announced it will allow some federal agencies to delay firing noncompliant employees.