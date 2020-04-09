Editor’s Note: Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, provided the following answers to questions posed to the health system by The News.
Q: Can you tell us how many tests for COVID-19 the hospital has administered on suspected infected individuals to date?
Scherneck: As of April 8th, the Health System has tested 647 individuals and has received results for 491 of those patients thus far.
Can you tell us the percentage of tests showing positive results?
We have received 40 positive results, as of April 8th, which represents 8.1% of the tests completed. Some of those patients were tested while visiting our area but live elsewhere.
Can you tell us how many patients are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms?
We currently have two positive COVID-19 inpatients and 21 patients under investigation (PUI) at the Brunswick Campus hospital. We do not have any positive or PUI patients at the Camden Campus.
Can you tell us anything about these patients, like age range, mean age, if underlying conditions are an issue, number from Glynn County, surrounding counties, elsewhere in Georgia and elsewhere in the U.S.?
We cannot provide specific patient information. As of noon, April 8th, there are 234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving residents of the Coastal Health District. There are 9,901 positive cases state-wide and 362 deaths (3.66%).
Cases by county within the Coastal Health District: Bryan: 26 cases, Camden: 17 cases, Chatham: 125 cases, Effingham: 18 cases, Glynn: 30 cases, Liberty: 14 cases, Long: 1 cases and McIntosh: 3 cases. You can find this case information, FAQs and other COVID-19 associated web content at covid19.gachd.org
When does the hospital anticipate the coronavirus will peak in Southeast Georgia Health System’s service district?
There are a number of models being utilized, all of which are subject to a variety of variables, one of which involves the effectiveness of social distancing. Based on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington model utilized by the State of Georgia, it is expected that the virus will peak in our region between April 20th and April 23rd.
Which counties are considered in the health system’s service district?
Southeast Georgia Health System serves Camden, Glynn and McIntosh Counties, which are part of the Department of Public Health Coastal Health District, and also serves patients in Brantley, Charlton and Wayne counties.
How many on the hospital staff have been or are quarantined due to exposure to someone having the virus or suspected of having the virus?
The Health System continues to follow CDC guidelines with regard to the use of personal protective equipment for patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19. We have emphasized the importance for patients who have flu-like symptoms to contact their health care provider’s office in advance of presenting for care.
That having been said, there are instances where our team members may have been exposed to a PUI patient, a patient who is later confirmed to have COVID-19, while traveling or in the community, in which case those team members are required to quarantine at home. Thus far there have been 49 team members who have been required to quarantine, and at this time there are 10 team members that remain in home isolation.
Can you tell us how you are treating patients who have the virus?
As is evidenced by the testing statistics, many of the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been able to be treated on an outpatient basis in which case they are instructed to self-quarantine and continue to monitor their symptoms. Patients being evaluated and/or cared for on an inpatient basis are placed in isolation pending the outcome of their test results.
Depending on their symptoms, they may be treated with oxygen and/or drug therapies and in extreme cases may require ventilator care.
How many with the virus have recovered and returned home?
The majority of individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 in our service area have been cared for on an outpatient basis. Presently there are two confirmed cases being cared for as inpatients in our Brunswick hospital.
What is the best advice for residents of Glynn and surrounding counties at this point?
We continue to encourage the community to shelter-in-place, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. If you are sick, please stay home unless seeking medical care.