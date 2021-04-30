Southeast Georgia Health System is months away from losing its president and chief executive officer.
Michael D. Scherneck publicly announced Thursday he intends to retire early next year in a statement emailed to The News.
That he had plans to depart the health system comes as no surprise to the board of directors. It’s known for months. The board set up a search committee and contracted an executive search firm to begin looking for a replacement in September 2020.
To ensure continuous leadership and a smooth transition, Scherneck has agreed to remain with the health system until a new CEO is found.
The board promoted Scherneck to president and CEO in 2015 following the abrupt resignation of Gary Colberg. He had served more than 12 years as the health system’s executive vice president and chief financial officer prior to his elevation to the top post.
“Mike has positioned the health system well for the future and guided us through some extraordinary times, including three hurricanes and a global pandemic,” said Kay Hampton, incoming chair. “We are very appreciative of his leadership.
“During a time when many hospitals are struggling or scaling back services, the health system has remained financially secure and able to meet our community’s health needs.”
In addition to being credited for creating numerous new initiatives, Scherneck was a driving force behind the ongoing $142 million renovation and expansion of the Brunswick hospital. The final phase of the renovation of the Emergency Care Center is scheduled for completion in July 2021, but it will be 2022 before the renovation of two patient floors concludes.
“I’m very proud to have served the health system, my fellow team members, and this community,” Scherneck said. “From the time my wife, Kathy, and I arrived here in 2003, we have developed a great affinity for our community. It has proven to be a wonderful opportunity, both professionally and personally, one for which I will be forever grateful.
“Our community is such that we are friends and family caring for friends and family, and I am honored to have played a part in that service commitment.”
Scherneck serves on the boards of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, Vizient Southern States, Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Coastal Georgia, Morningstar Children and Family Services, Inc., and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School Finance Council.