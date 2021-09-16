Although the COVID-19 infection rate is on a slow decline in the region, health officials are warning the public to remain vigilant.
Continue to take steps to protect yourselves, advises Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
Get vaccinated and follow the guidelines for protection against COVID-19. Safety measures include wearing a mask when around others in public, keeping a safe distance away from others and washing hands frequently.
“Even though infection rates seem to be decreasing, our communities are still experiencing extremely high transmission rates and hospitalizations,” she said Wednesday. “Most of these cases were preventable because they occurred in vaccine-eligible individuals who had not been vaccinated.”
As of Wednesday, 45.7% of the population in Glynn County was fully vaccinated. The figure was lower in Camden County, where only 34.6% were fully vaccinated a day ago.
The COVID-19 caseload at the two hospitals operated by Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick and St. Marys continues to drop. At the Brunswick hospital alone, the number of patients with the virus receiving care Wednesday had fallen to 94 after ascending to a high of 144 on Aug. 31.
But the COVID-19-related death toll continues to grow. As of Wednesday, 254 had died in Glynn, 67 in Camden and 21 in McIntosh. The health districtwide death toll was 1,094, or 1.6% of the individuals confirmed to have the virus. Statewide the number was 20,971, 1.8% of the infected patients.
The five other counties in the Coastal Health District are Chatham, Liberty, Effingham, Bryan and Long.
Expect the number of fatalities to go up, Heidel said, noting that deaths typically lag behind case numbers by a few weeks.
“When someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, it usually takes some time for the illness to progress and become more severe and eventually cause death,” she said. “Some people will be in the hospital for weeks after diagnosis before passing away. Also, once a person has died, the state does an investigation to confirm that the death was indeed COVID-related before reporting the COVID death. So even though case transmission rates are slowing, we should expect an increase in death reports in the coming days and weeks, unfortunately.”
She added, “We continue to urge anyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
It’s the same message health officials are trumpeting statewide and nationwide.
Cherie Drenzek, epidemiologist for the Georgia Department of Public Health, told the state board of public health this week that 60% of all new COVID-19 cases are in the state’s K-12 public schools.
Although the seven-day average of new cases has fallen, Drenzek said the risk of transmission remains high at a time when the Delta variant of COVID-19 is putting a strain on Georgia’s hospitals and schools.
Elsewhere around the nation, physicians are alarmed at the young ages of new patients.
“This virus is really going for the people who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Edith Brachio-Sanchez, an associate professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. “And among those people are children who don’t qualify for the vaccine and children and teens who qualify but are choosing not to get it.”
National statistics support her claim.
• A record-high 2,544 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide on Sept. 10, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• An average of 341 pediatric COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals every day during the week ending Sept. 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• More than 57,000 children have been hospitalized with the virus since August 2020, according to the CDC. Many of those admitted had no known preexisting conditions.
• The number of childhood COVID-19 deaths is increasing. At least 529 children have died from the virus, according to CDC data.
• At least 243,373 new pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported the week ending Sept. 9, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, an increase of about 240% from the weekly rate in early July.
Vaccinations are available at the Brunswick and St. Marys hospitals, as well as at county health departments and some pharmacies. Individuals should call first to make arrangements to receive the shots.