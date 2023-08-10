A new strain of COVID is showing up in communities in Coastal Georgia.
“We can be fairly certain the COVID variant EG.5 is circulating in the Coastal Health District,” said Ginger Heidel, public information officer for the health district.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A new strain of COVID is showing up in communities in Coastal Georgia.
“We can be fairly certain the COVID variant EG.5 is circulating in the Coastal Health District,” said Ginger Heidel, public information officer for the health district.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh are three of the counties in the eight-county district.
“According to data from the CDC, the EG.5 variant is now responsible for the largest percentage of new COVID cases in the U.S. and in our region,” Heidel said.
Heidel said the health officials do not have genomic data on viruses specific to the Coastal Health District. She said genomic surveillance has slowed some with the end of the public health emergency.
“However, it’s logical to assume that if the EG.5 variant is responsible for most new cases in our region, it’s here in our community as well,” she said.
Heidel said the EG.5 variant is new but still part of the Omicron sub-variant branch.
“We’ve not seen any indication that EG.5 is causing more severe disease than other Omicron variants,” she said. “However, we know that over time immunity wanes whether the immunity was from natural infection or vaccination.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the flu-like symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and can range from mild to severe.
Symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
“We are beginning to see an increase in lab-reported COVID case numbers in our area,” Heidel said. “Fortunately, our hospitalization numbers remain low so far.
“We continue to encourage people to remember the strategies that helped lower our numbers previously, like washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick, and staying up to date on your vaccinations.”
The other five counties in the Coastal Health District are Liberty, Chatham, Long, Effingham and Bryan.
Members of the clergy gathered on the steps of City Hall Wednesday to request the municipal government halt a federal lawsuit seeking to close The Well, at least until the end of the year.
Storms ripping through Glynn County Tuesday night dumped a quick blast of rain on the area and knocked down trees that caused power outages, some that lasted into Wednesday morning.
A familiar feeling was in the air Tuesday as students returned to school to begin a new academic year.
A celebration is planned next week to commemorate the arrival of the two-millionth Mercedes-Benz to the Port of Brunswick.
A recent donation to Marshes of Glynn Libraries led to the creation of a new fund that will support the library’s ongoing positive impact in the Golden Isles.
When students at St. Francis Xavier’s Catholic School return today, they will enjoy one sensory experience they haven’t experienced in years.