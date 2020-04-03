Hospital officials say all residents seeking COVID-19 tests will have to go through a verbal pre-screening first, and only those who meet certain criteria will be tested.
“Unless an individual meets the (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations, they will not receive a test simply by presenting to the (hospital),” said Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Scherneck reiterated the health system policy when asked about concerns from residents that visitors and employees only had to answer health-related questions before allowed inside the Brunswick hospital.
The hospital, Georgia Department of Public Health, CDC and other health organizations offer pre-screenings online and over the phone. Residents are asked to take their own temperatures and report their own symptoms, travel histories and underlying conditions.
Those seeking testing at the hospital in person will have to get the same screening they would have gotten online or over the phone. Tests will not be administered to persons not meeting the criteria.
“Patients who meet criteria for an in-person screening will be given an appointment and instructions for a virtual or in-person physical exam and, if warranted, instructions for testing,” Scherneck said.
“To assist the community in determining the best place to seek care, we have started a COVID-19 screening hotline, 912-466-7222, which is staffed with Southeast Georgia Health System nurses and advanced practice providers.”
The major symptoms to look out for include, but aren’t limited to, fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Just having symptoms isn’t enough. Other factors are used to determine if a test is necessary.
Those include the severity of symptoms, travel history, underlying or chronic illnesses, age and profession.
“At this time, testing capabilities are limited nationwide,” Scherneck said. “The (CDC) and the (health department) are focused largely on those requiring inpatient care, residents in long-term care settings, health care professionals, patients with major underlying medical conditions and emergency responders.”
Everyone else should self-quarantine at home if they develop symptoms and contact a doctor’s office if their condition worsens, Scherneck said.
People should minimize their chances of getting the disease by maintaining a distance of six feet from others; engaging in as little physical contact as possible; washing hands regularly with soap and water and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary; avoiding touching the face; cleaning frequently-touched surfaces; covering coughs and sneezes; and immediately throwing away used tissues.
Call 844-442-2681 for the state health department’s screening hotline and visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus for more information on the virus.
The CDC’s online screening tool can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms. Apple also offers a screening app on the Apple App Store and at www.apple.com/covid19.
Scherneck asked anyone who wants to get screened in-person to contact the healthcare provider before their visit.
In large part, the effort to screen residents before testing them is due a lack of supplies, Scherneck said.
As previously reported, health department officials have spoken candidly about nationwide shortages of medical supplies needed to perform the tests for COVID-19 as well as items such as masks, gowns and gloves.
Scherneck noted that residents can seek commercial testing. ERgent Med has clinics in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island, and both offer a COVID-19 test. For more information, call 912-264-1883.