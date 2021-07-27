COVID-19 cases remain on the rise across Georgia and much of the nation, but local health officials say there may be cause for optimism.
“The good news is that the number of people getting vaccinated is, in fact, increasing,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Just last week the health system was reporting a sudden uptick in cases at its hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys. The rise in cases even prompted it to postpone the health fair it had planned for this past Saturday at Brunswick High School. A new date will be announced.
Scherneck described the increase in calls for vaccination as “only gradual” at this time.
“(But) demand for first dose vaccines is high enough that we are extending our Brunswick and Camden vaccine clinic hours,” he said. “We certainly hope this trend continues, especially given the fact that schools will soon reopen and students will be congregating in close quarters — hopefully with the benefit of face masks as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.”
As of now, the Glynn County School System is not requiring students or teachers to wear masks while on campus during the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 10.
Scherneck said several of the health system’s physician practices are now able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to patients when they show up for scheduled appointments.
“Due to the vaccine’s stringent storage requirements, we cannot store the vaccine at every practice, but this should help increase vaccine accessibility for some of our high-risk patients,” he said.
Scherneck advises people to pay attention to the Centers for Disease Control and what’s going on in the district and elsewhere where the virus is concerned.
“As reported every day by the CDC, coronavirus has become stronger and more contagious with the delta variant,” he said. “Older adults aren’t the only age group who are being affected; it’s every age group — 20, 30, 40 year olds, and even children.”
The 5-year-old son of a deputy in Georgia succumbed to COVID-19 last week.
‘It doesn’t matter how healthy a person is,’ he said. “The fact is that everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“The vaccine is the best weapon we have against the virus, and I strongly urge everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Scherneck acknowledges the vaccine is not an absolute guarantee against contracting the virus, though it’s still a benefit to those who get COVID-19.
“While it’s true that some vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus, those individuals generally have much milder symptoms,” he said. “Less than 10% of our hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated. There are far more seriously ill patients in our hospitals who have not gotten the vaccine —and who now wish they had.
“Ending this pandemic is up to all of us. Even if you believe you can survive the virus, get the vaccine to protect the ones you love. Especially for those who for one reason or another, such as age or health conditions, cannot get the vaccine. And especially now, with the start of school soon upon us and more people gathering together. This is your opportunity to help your community, help our doctors and nurses, and help your loved ones.”
Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, said the health department is continuing its call for people to get vaccinated.
“As for vaccine access, we have worked to make it easy for anyone 12 and older to get the vaccine and remove obstacles to vaccination,” she said. “You can get an appointment online, through our phone bank, or just walk in without an appointment. There is no cost for the vaccine.”
She said the department is working to bring vaccine out into the community through mobile vaccine clinics.
Meanwhile, “Anyone who has a transportation concern can get a free ride to a vaccine appointment,” she said.
“Now we need the community to do its part and take advantage of this vaccination program... If you’ve been taking a ‘wait and see’ attitude, we really encourage you to come on in and get this done so you can be protected, and we can get back to a more normal life.”
As of Monday, there were 27 cases of COVID-19 in Brunswick and 14 in Camden County, according to Southeast Georgia Health System. The vaccination rate in Glynn County stood at 39.7 percent and in Camden at 28.3 percent.
The CDC says a 75% vaccination rate is needed to achieve herd immunity.
The vaccine is available at the health system’s hospital in St. Marys from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in Conference Room A and at the hospital in Brunswick in Room 3 of the Pinson Conference Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Schedule a vaccine appointment online at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.