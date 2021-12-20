If health officials needed a handy saying to describe the battle against COVID-19, it might be the one about leading a horse to water but being unable to force it to drink.
The anniversary of the arrival of vaccines created to shield the population from the sometimes deadly virus came and went last week with little fuss or fanfare.
Vaccination percentages in counties like Glynn and Camden might offer some explanation. As of Friday, while Glynn had reached the 50% mark after 12 months of goading. Camden County, home to one of the nation’s vital naval bases, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, remained around 39%.
As if the delta variant was not bad enough, adding to the 306 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the Golden Isles alone since the start of the pandemic, now there’s omicron. The new variant is already causing issues in Canada and is afoot in the states, Georgia included.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in the span of a single year, but we have a long way to go,” Coastal Health District Director Lawton Davis said in a statement released to the media. “COVID-19 is still a significant public health threat and there will almost certainly be more emerging variants.
“We know vaccine helps lessen the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 in the same way that we know seatbelts help lessen...the risk of severe injury from a car accident. But these measures only protect you if you use them.”
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh are three of the eight counties in the Coastal Health District.
Davis recalled when the district first received the vaccine, including Pfizer and Moderna. Both require two doses and as an extra precaution, a later third booster shot.
“There was a true feeling of hope when the vaccine landed on our doorstep back in Decembe 2020,” Davis said. “It was the first sign of light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.”
As of last week, the district had administered more than 178,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
While the vaccine is available at other locations today, it was all on the shoulders of the health departments at the beginning.
Davis lauded the health departments for their dedication and diligence.
“I just can’t say enough about the incredible amount of hard work and sacrifice by our public health team,” Davis said. “It wasn’t easy, especially in the early days when demand for vaccine outweighed supply, but they persevered and did everything possible to get our residents vaccinated.
“It was a heavy burden, and one that our folks carried with grace and determination.”
Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said the health system had administered more than 51,000 vaccines to team members and the community as of the anniversary of the vaccines.
“The relief and gratefulness exhibited by those who received the vaccine, especially during the earlier months, was very rewarding,” Scherneck said. “The vaccine represents an opportunity to return to a somewhat normal lifestyle, even if we continue to have some restrictions, such as the need to wear masks and social distance.
“It helps to reduce the fear of becoming seriously ill or, worse, death, and it allows many of us to once again visit with our family and friends.”
A year later, the health system is still promoting the benefits of the vaccine.
Vaccines are available to ages 5 and up.
Those with questions are advised to talk to their physician.
“When a person gets vaccinated, they’re protecting themselves as well as others around them,” Scherneck said. “Furthermore, while the vaccine may not entirely prevent one from becoming infected with COVID-19, it has been proven to reduce the severity of symptoms and therefore reducing the likelihood of being hospitalized.
“When an individual is hospitalized due to COVID-19, it’s not just the patient that is affected. Their loved ones are put through tremendous anguish and worry, praying that they will overcome the illness. Why would anyone want to put their loved ones through this? So we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, if not for themselves, for the people they love.”
To schedule an appointment through public health, go to chdcovidvax.org or call the Coastal Health District Vaccine Call Center at 912-230-5506 on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To find vaccination sites anywhere in Georgia, go to vaccinefinder.org.