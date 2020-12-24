Officials with the Coastal Health District and Southeast Georgia Health System are asking residents to forego one of the most common expressions of holiday cheer: gathering.
Positive COVID-19 cases have gradually increased in the coastal region, which SGHS President and CEO Michael Scherneck attributed in no small part to Thanksgiving gatherings.
“Although emergency use authorization vaccines are now available, we are only just beginning to administer it to frontline healthcare workers and it will be several weeks before these individuals receive their second dose,” Scherneck said. “Until the vaccine is administered to a large percentage of the community, COVID-19 will remain a threat.”
For the time being, he urged everyone to continue following safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control: social distance, wear a face mask, wash hands frequently, avoid large gatherings and stay home/isolate yourself if experiencing any flu or COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, had a very similar outlook. COVID-19 is spreading at a slower rate in the coastal area but is still much more widespread than it should be, he said. Multiple metrics used to track the transmission of the disease in the community are on the rise, a phenomenon he also attributed to Thanksgiving travel and events.
“This comes at a bad time as we head into Christmas, when we know there are likely to be even more gatherings and more travel,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, as infection rates increase in the community, there’s a higher likelihood you’re going to bump into someone who is infected and be exposed to the virus.”
Vaccines are being distributed among healthcare workers and seniors in assisted living, but it may be some time before it is available to the wider public.
Until then, Davis said complacency is the enemy.
“There’s a sense of relief now that the COVID-19 vaccine is here and local people are receiving it, but it’s important to understand that not very many people have gotten the vaccine yet,” Davis said.
The Glynn County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing on most weekdays. For more information call 912-230-9744.