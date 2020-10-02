Uncertainty over the impact of the upcoming flu season during the coronavirus pandemic has health officials emphasizing the importance of a flu shot this year.
Adam Sanchez, nurse manager for the Glynn County Health Department, said the ideal time for flu vaccination is October and November.
"We don’t yet know what kind of impact COVID-19 will have on this year’s flu season but getting vaccinated against flu is more important than ever,” he said. "If there is COVID-19 and flu activity at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on the health care system and result in many illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Flu season in Coastal Georgia varies, but it usually peaks between December and February and can last well into the spring, Sanchez said.
"It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide protection against the flu,” he said. "That protection begins to wane after six to eight months, so getting a flu shot in October or November should help you be protected before flu season begins and still have that protection in the spring.”
During the 2018-2019 flu season, about 45 percent of adults and 60 percent of children through 17 years old in the region were vaccinated. Health officials hope the demand is much higher this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has worked with manufacturers to have extra vaccines available in anticipation of more people wanting a flu shot.
Because some flu and coronavirus symptoms are similar, it may be difficult to tell the difference based on symptoms alone. Sanchez said testing may be needed to confirm a diagnosis.
"It is possible that people could get flu and COVID-19 at the same time” he said. "While we don’t know exactly how that may affect illness and recovery, it is possible that a co-infection with both viruses could contribute to more severe illness."