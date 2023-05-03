While COVID-19 is no longer the threat it once was in Coastal Georgia, health officials say there is a segment of the population that should take steps to better defend itself from the virus.
“COVID has not disappeared and some people are at higher risk of getting really sick if they get COVID-19,” warns Ginger Heidel, public information officer for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
“The CDC’s new recommendations give health care providers more flexibility to administer another (vaccine) dose to individuals over 65 and to folks with immune system concerns. If these individuals received an updated booster shot when the bivalent vaccine was first introduced last year, then 6 months or more may have passed since they were vaccinated and their immunity may be waning.”
The Coastal Health District includes Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Long, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties.
“If you fall into the high-risk age group and you’re not sure if you should get another booster dose, then I encourage you to talk with your health care provider for advice,” Heidel said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, which now allows for an additional bivalent booster dose for those with the highest risk of severe illness.
The CDC previously had recommended only one of the updated booster shots.
The health department says the bivalent vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna cover two strains of the virus that cause COVID-19 and offer better protection against more recent variants of the virus.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, go to www.chdcovidvax.org or call your county health department. Individuals may also call with questions regarding eligibility for another COVID-19 booster shot.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine recommendations by the CDC, visit Vaccines for COVID-19.
“Fortunately, COVID-19 isn’t causing the level of illness and death it once did, and these new guidelines don’t change the recommendations for most of us,” Heidel said.
“If you’re under the age of 65, your immune system is healthy and you’ve already had one booster shot with the updated vaccine, then there is nothing more you need to do.”
Recent weekly figures provided by the CDC for the U.S. show 88,330 COVID cases, 1,281 daily hospitalizations, and 1,052 weekly deaths.