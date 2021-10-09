Coastal Health District’s top public health official offers an explanation why hospitals in his area of focus are admitting fewer COVID-19 patients.
Hospital admissions of COVID cases and individuals testing positive for the virus are down considerably, and this despite the fact that the number of coastal residents receiving vaccination shots has slowed to a trickle and remains under 50%.
“Overall vaccination rates are fairly static and nowhere near the rates needed to achieve herd immunity,” acknowledged Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Department of Public Health in the eight-county Coastal Health District. “As such, vaccination alone is obviously not responsible for the declines observed recently. However, the recent surge followed by an overall downswing in cases and hospitalizations is very similar to trends seen in other countries dealing with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and is likely related to a combination of factors.”
In Glynn County, the vaccination rate remains steady at 48.2% and in Camden County, home of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, only 36.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. Fifteen individuals with COVID-19 remained hospitalized in Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital Friday and seven in the St. Marys hospital.
Davis said factors contributing to the slow down in cases could include the high vaccination rates among the older population, which he said is the group most at-risk of a poor outcome if infected.
“Another factor would be the likelihood that many people have now been exposed to the Delta variant and have some level of natural immunity,” he said. “There are some public health leaders who feel that taken together, those who have been vaccinated plus those who’ve been exposed and recovered may actually be close to the population levels we need to achieve herd immunity, or ‘community immunity.’”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long contended that herd immunity will be reached when at least 75% of the population is vaccinated.
Davis said vaccinations and natural immunity are not the only factors behind the sharp drop in COVID-related hospitalizations.
“Lastly, we presume and hope that those who have additional risk factors may also be taking precautions such as continuing to socially distance and wear a mask in appropriate situations,” he said.
Don’t get him wrong. Davis said his assessment should not be taken to mean that people are no longer at risk individually or collectively and that there is no longer a need for more people to be vaccinated.
“One of the most vexing things about the COVID-19 virus is that not everyone who is infected and recovers actually develops a robust immune response and long-lasting protection,” Davis said. “This is why we still recommend vaccination of those eligible soon after one recovers from COVID.”
The combination of natural immunity following recovery plus the vaccine “seems to be exceptionally protective, generally much more so than that produced by either taken alone,” he said.
“Another concern is that we could certainly see another variant arise that somehow partially evades the protection afforded by vaccination or response to earlier versions of the virus. In a sense, that’s basically what’s happened with the Delta variant. It’s much more contagious than earlier versions, and in some people partially escapes the immune response of prior infection and vaccinations.”
COVID-19 has caused or contributed to the deaths of 292 people in Glynn County, 75 in Camden County and 25 in McIntosh County. They are among the 1,291 deaths in the Coastal Health District and 23,242 fatalities in the state’s 159 counties.
In Glynn County, 125 of the 292 deaths were added to the toll after mid August.
Davis reminds coastal residents that it is important to remember that flu season is almost here.
“Influenza is another respiratory virus that spreads in the same manner as COVID-19,” he said. “Last year we saw very few cases of flu primarily because most people were practicing the ‘three W’s’...to prevent COVID.”
The “three W’s” are watch your distance, wash your hands, and wear a mask.
“Many experts are very concerned that we may see a double whammy this winter with a resurgence of influenza coupled with continued spread of COVID, and that the flu season could be worse than usual because of limited exposures last season,” Davis said. “The comingling of COVID-19 and influenza could be particularly dangerous as both are very contagious and both have the ability to cause severe illness, especially in the very young, the older population and in those with underlying health conditions.”
Davis said the past 21 months following the emergence of COVID-19 have been a challenge for everyone.
“The good news, in addition to the falling case numbers and hospitalizations, is that we have vaccines that can help prevent or lessen the severity of illness caused by both the COVID and influenza viruses,” he said. “October is the optimal time for influenza vaccination and as the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines don’t interact with one another, it’s perfectly safe to get them at the same time.
“We encourage all who are eligible to take both to protect not only yourselves, but also to help protect those around you who may be at much higher risk.”
COVID-19 vaccine is available at area hospitals and health departments. Call ahead to confirm a schedule.
Counties in the Coastal Health District, in addition to Glynn, Camden and McIntosh, are Chatham, Long, Liberty, Bryan and Effingham counties.