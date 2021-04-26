A policy known as “white bagging” being pushed by the largest health insurer in Georgia could prove hazardous to patients and to Southeast Georgia Health System.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is requiring hospitals and health systems in some of the other states to order oncology infusion drugs through CVS Specialty or through the specialty drug network of a patient’s insurer with similar pricing.
Hospitals in Georgia fear it may be only a matter of time before the same policy find its way to the Peach State.
White bagging is a far cry from how the hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys get medications today.
“Under the current practice, hospitals buy these drugs themselves under a longstanding discount program,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. “The Anthem switch replaces this practice with white bagging.”
While Southeast Georgia Health System has not been notified by Anthem of a new requirement, it stands watching.
“We are...very concerned about the prospect of this coming to fruition and the effect it will have on a patient’s ability to receive timely, safe care,” Scherneck said. “Health insurers are increasingly implementing policies, such as white bagging, to benefit their profit margins with no regard to how it will negatively impact patient care or hospital reimbursements for operational costs.”
Chemotherapy drugs account for approximately 50 percent of the health system’s medication purchases, Scherneck said.
“The medications are purchased from our wholesaler, mostly at 340B discounted prices,” Schereck said.
Participation in the 340B program is a prerequisite for drug manufacturers on Medicaid and Medicare’s covered drug list. The discount ranges from 20-50%.
“Anthem’s white bagging rule will require that drugs needed for injection or infusion be obtained through a network of specialty pharmacies, like CVS, instead of the hospital, even when those drugs can only be administered safely by a professional in a location that can provide urgent care in the event the patient has an adverse reaction to the medication,” Scherneck said.
“Antineoplastic (chemotherapy drugs) cannot be premixed and shipped due to the limited shelf life of the compounded IV solution and the fact the doses of chemo are usually not finalized until the day of treatment. To eliminate waste, the final decision to give part, all, or none of the treatment is based on the patient’s lab results of blood drawn just prior to the compounding and administration of the treatment.”
Any medications required by Anthem to be sent to a hospital pharmacy for a specific patient by an outside provider would have to be stored and many require refrigeration, he said. They would have to be mixed in a sterile environment, labeled and dispensed by a hospital pharmacist.
“While we have not received the specifics, white bagging requirements could mean the hospital pharmacist cannot adjust dosages at the last minute, as is often required,” Scherneck said. “Patient access to timely care may be disrupted in the event of delivery delays and patient safety threatened because the shipping through multiple parties could jeopardize the integrity of the drugs which are required to be stored at specific temperatures to maintain efficacy.”
Chemotherapy medications are caustic, he said.
“All personal protective equipment (PPE) used to do the sterile compounding and any chemo that is not administered, both trace and bulk, must be treated as hazardous waste and disposed of utilizing special containers processed through a costly, specific waste stream,” he said.
The health system recently invested more than $2 million to add specialized clean rooms for handling the mixes at the Brunswick and St. Marys hospitals, he said.
“We believe that white bagging will undermine the intent of the 340B program which allows hospitals to use savings from discounted drugs to improve access to care for the vulnerable populations we serve,” he said. “In addition, it may also prevent us from being able to recover the administration costs associated with those medications — appropriate storage, compounding and disposal — which we will incur even if the medications are supplied by a required third party.”
Indiana, where Anthem is headquartered, is among the states where white bagging is already in effect. Other infusion drugs that fall under the policy include treatments for inflammatory conditions, multiple sclerosis, asthma and blood cell deficiency.
Anthem cited the spiraling costs of the drugs to patients as the reason for the change in policy.
Other hospitals in the region are equally opposed to the plan nevertheless. That includes Memorial Satilla Health, a 231-bed hospital in Waycross.
“We share the American Hospital Association’s patient safety concerns about white bagging and appreciate their efforts to highlight this important issue,” said Tina Kicklighter, spokeswoman for Memorial Satilla Health.
The AHA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists are asking the federal Food and Drug Administration to intervene and protect patients from white bagging. In a joint notice to the FDA, the two said it amounts to a “shadow inventory that hospitals and health systems do not legally own” and that it jeopardizes patient safety and exacerbates supply chain security challenges.