The stress level is rising as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Much of the uncertainty is over how many people will be infected, how they will fare and how long the ongoing crisis will prevail.
On an individual basis, many are afraid of being with a smaller paycheck or none at all. Those with pre-existing health conditions have even greater concerns than that. And children struggle with the uncertainty about getting sick and when classes will resume.
Mary Neff, owner of Spencer House, a bed and breakfast inn in St. Marys, said her business has seen cancellations since Cumberland Island National Seashore closed earlier this week.
Her business is still getting customers off Interstate 95, but the uncertainty about how long that will last is a genuine concern. She is worried about how long she will be able to offer limited services to guests and if she will be able to keep her staff employed full-time.
“We’re in this together. We’ll get through this together,” she said.
Chris Little, CEO of St. Simons by the Sea, a mental health facility, said people have legitimate concerns that have created lots of anxiety. Some have overreacted at stores by buying large quantities of items, leaving shelves empty for other shoppers.
“The best thing we can do is remain calm and listen to the health officials,” he said. “We’ve got to keep our fear in check.”
So far, Little hasn’t seen much change in the way residents are responding to the health crisis. He sees parallels to the public response after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
Instead of mass panic, Little expects Americans to galvanize and work to get life back to normal.
“I definitely see that happening,” he said. “You have a lot of commitment.”
For those who have had work hours cut or eliminated, Little said it might be a good time to learn a new activity. He suggested going online to take a yoga class, take a bike ride or find another activity to occupy the time.
For those in self-islolation, he suggested staying busy, if possible, by reading books and going online to stay connected with the world.
Health care providers have the added stress of interacting with patients who may have the virus. Little expressed confidence health care providers are mentally equipped to deal with the demand in services.
His staff, for example, is asking what they can do in addition to their daily responsibilities to help ensure the safety and health of patients.
Children can often be the forgotten ones during this health crisis because parents are so focused on their jobs, bills and other obligations. Little recommended parents have honest conversations with their children about what’s happening in the region and nation.
“Talk to them about what’s going on in the world without sugar coating it,” he said.
Parents need to take responsibility so their children don’t fall behind academically.
“They’re going to be home, and they’re going to have to be the teachers,” he said.
Little recommends verifying anything read on social media with a reliable source.
Maintaining a healthy diet to go along with a positive attitude will also help lower a person’s stress level. He expects more people to eat home cooked meals rather than rely on carryouts. He suggested a diet with plenty of fresh vegetables.
If residents struggle with the stress, Little said they can call St. Simons by the Sea at 638-1999 for help.
Barbara Ryan, chair of St. Marys Little Theatre, said many events have been canceled and people are already feeling a loss of connection with the community. But she believes life will return to normal.
“When the virus has run its course, people will be ready to reconnect,” she said. “They will be ready to reward themselves for a job well fought.”