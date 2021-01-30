Starting Monday, the health departments in Glynn and Chatham counties will be the only ones in the Coastal Health District offering free COVID-19 testing.
Residents of the other six counties — Camden, McIntosh, Bryan, Long, Liberty and Effingham — can get tested at either of the two regional testing centers.
Private providers, including pharmacies, urgent care centers and health clinics, will continue to offer testing to their patients and some to the public, according to the health district. Some of the organizations that will continue to offer testing can be found at covid19.gachd.org.
In a statement earlier this week, Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said health districts in the other counties needed to shift their resources to administering vaccines and other essential services.
No appointment is needed for testing at the Chatham County location in the Savannah Civic Center, but those wanting to get tested in Glynn need to schedule in advance.
The Glynn County Health Department’s testing call center hours will also change. Starting Monday, the call center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
To make a testing appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.
The health district is close to reopening appointments to the public in Phase 1A+ — those ageg 65 and older, their caretakers and emergency first responders — said spokeswoman Sally Silbermann. More information may be available by Monday.
She encourages everyone to continue regularly washing their hands, wearing a face mask in public, keeping a six-foot distance from others outside members of their household and staying home if they feel sick.
“We are still very much in the thick of this pandemic,” Silbermann said. “The fact that we have vaccine is great news, but we don’t have enough and vaccinated or not, people still need to take precautions. Wearing masks — over mouth and nose — washing hands, watching your distance, and avoiding crowds are simple things we can all do to help slow the spread.”