Coastal Georgians are being advised to take steps to defend themselves against mosquito bites following the death of an adult resident in Liberty County this week.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, was cited as the cause of death, said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District.
“There is no way to verify exactly where the virus was contracted, and everyone is encouraged to take precautions against mosquito bites,” Heidel said. “EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that causes swelling of the brain.”
Brunswick, the county seat of Glynn County, is 59 miles from Hinesville, the county seat of Liberty County.
EEE is one of several potentially deadly mosquito borne viruses that have surfaced in Georgia over the past several decades. West Nile is another one.
Both have surfaced in the Golden Isles in the past.
EEE is passed to humans and horses through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Heidel said EEE is fatal in horses 70 to 90 percent of the time, which is why the health department encourages owners to vaccinate horses and other large animals against the virus. Buckets, troughs and other water sources should be cleaned out every three to four days to prevent them from becoming breeding places for the insect, she said.
“EEE is rare in humans,” Heidel said. “However, humans are susceptible to the virus. Previously, there have been two cases of EEE in the eight-county Coastal Health District since 2010, with one death in 2018.”
Most who are infected with EEE do not show illness, she said.
Symptoms in severe cases of EEE include a sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting.
EEE claimed the life of a Brunswick man in 2003 and West Nile claimed two lives in Glynn County in 2002.
The primary mosquito that transmits EEE breeds in freshwater swamps.
Residents can protect themselves by following the health departments 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention. They are:
• Dusk/Dawn — Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.
• Dress — Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.
• DEET — Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.
• Drain — Empty any containers holding standing water — buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps — because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.
• Doors — Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.
Health officials highly recommend residents rid their yards of standing water where mosquitoes can breed. This includes wading pools, flower pots, plants – anything that holds water.
It’s also a good idea to change water frequently in outdoor pet dishes, change bird bath water at least twice a week, and avoid using saucers under outdoor potted plants, Heidel said.