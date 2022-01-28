Stories of vaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19 come as no surprise to the Coastal Health District’s top health official.
It happens, concedes Dr. Lawton Davis.
“While COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness and death, no vaccine is 100% effective,” he said when asked to comment on cases where the vaccine failed to ward off the virus.
“Some people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19, which is called a ‘vaccine breakthrough infection.’”
It is still advantageous to be vaccinated, he stresses.
“Fully vaccinated people with a vaccine breakthrough infection are less likely to have severe symptoms than unvaccinated people,” Davis said. “This means they are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people who are not vaccinated.”
Davis acknowledges the vaccine does not always afford everyone Superman resistance.
“Unfortunately, some people — vaccinated and unvaccinated — will have severe illness and die from complications of COVID-19,” Davis said. “But vaccination still provides significant protection for most people.
“The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control from November shows that an unvaccinated adult is four times more likely to test positive for COVID than a fully vaccinated adult, and an unvaccinated adult is 15 times more likely to die of COVID than a fully vaccinated adult.”
Davis says data also shows that getting a booster shot enhances protection.
“So while it may seem like a lot of vaccinated individuals are testing positive, that doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t effective because most people with a breakthrough infection will be spared the worst symptoms,” Davis said. “Vaccination is much safer than taking your chances with infection.”
Davis also addressed the safety of COVID-19 vaccine.
“As for the safety of the vaccine itself, the COVID-19 vaccines have received the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history,” he said. “Hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in the U.S. have been safely administered, and safety data is constantly monitored.”
Eight counties make up the Coastal Health District — Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Long, Bryan, Effingham and Chatham.
“The threat of COVID-19 is real, and vaccination is your best protection,” Davis said. “Side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines are typically mild and go away in a couple of days.
“The risk of having a serious reaction to vaccination is very low, and much lower than the risk of contracting COVID-19.”
The CDC recommends the vaccine for all eligible individuals aged 5 and over. It also recommends wearing masks, social distancing and embracing other routine safe practices when around crowds.
“COVID-19 vaccines protect everyone ages 5 years and older against severe illness, including disease caused by the Delta variant and other variants circulating in the United States,” the CDC states on its website.
Vaccination rates remain virtually unchanged in Glynn County despite repeated warnings, dozens of hospitalizations and a rise in deaths since the outbreak of omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant to infect the population.
As of Wednesday, 68 were hospitalized at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick, where the COVID-19 death rate had climbed to 320, an increase of 14 since the recent surge.
The vaccination rate in Brunswick and the Golden Isles has remained steady at 51.3%.
Not everyone in the health care industry is fully supportive of the vaccine.
In December, outgoing Southeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Michael Scherneck told his board of directors that 10% of the health system’s 1,200 employees remained unvaccinated without a valid reason. The percentage did not include the number who opted out after providing an acceptable reason for doing so.
Scherneck had urged all eligible individuals in the community to get vaccinated on more than one occasion during his tenure with the health system. Health system officials in other departments have as well.
Doctors, nurses, aides, technicians and volunteers at hospitals, nursing homes, home-health agencies and other providers participating in the federal Medicare or Medicaid programs nationwide are required to comply with the mandate.