Shots are nothing new for the basketball gym at Selden Park. Saturday though, instead of going through a hoop, the shots were going into the arms of people seeking protection from COVID-19.
The Coastal Health District used the gym as a vaccination center to distribute the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine. After setting up Friday night and early Saturday morning, staff spent almost eight hours giving out doses of the vaccine to more than 600 people.
“I think it went great today,” said Paige Lightsey, immunization coordinator for the Coastal Health District. “We had a lot of positive comments from the people that came through about how organized it was and how fast it went.”
The people who got their first vaccine dose Saturday did so by appointment, which Lightsey said helps prevent people from waiting in long lines.
Tables were spaced out on the gym’s blue floor to enforce social distancing requirements while chairs were set up on the side, also spaced out at the appropriate length.
“We got here a lot earlier than everyone else did,” Lightsey said. “We had patients scheduled starting at 8:30 a.m., but they started showing up around 8 a.m.”
Saturday was the first time the health district had used Selden Park as a distribution center. Lightsey said that using a bigger facility allows them to schedule more people at the same time while making sure there is enough space to enforce social distancing measures.
“It helps us because we can do more people at one time,” Lightsey said. “If we had bigger venues available, we could probably do this a little bit more often. We’ve been lucky to get this facility today and hopefully, we can do it again.”
The Coastal Health District has been distributing the vaccine since Dec. 13. Glynn County, along with Chatham County, were the first public health departments in the state to receive the vaccine, according to Lightsey.
“We’ve been doing this at different venues and our health department since then,” Lightsey said.
The same group of people who got vaccinated Saturday will have to return to Selden Park in three weeks for their second dose.
“All of those appointments are already scheduled so we will be doing this again in three weeks with the same group of people,” Lightsey said.
The health department has paused scheduling vaccine appointments for the time being but told The News last week that it was close to reopening appointment for members of the public in Phase 1A+ — people 65 years and older, their caretakers and emergency first responders.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, 5,778 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Glynn County with 137 deaths. Camden County has recorded 22 deaths in 2,805 cases with McIntosh reporting 10 deaths in 534 cases.