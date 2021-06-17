The Coastal Health District is urging residents to help reduce the incidence of HIV by being tested at one of free test sites next week.
Progress has been made, but the virus is still very much afoot. About 38,000 new HIV infections occur each year in the United States.
“Locally, HIV remains a problem as well,” said Susan Alt, the HIV, TB, STD prevention director for the Coastal Health District. “In the most recent surveillance report from the state, more than 2,700 people in the eight-county Coastal Health District are living with HIV, and more than 130 new cases were diagnosed in 2019.”
It is particularly an issue in three of the eight counties.
“Chatham, Liberty and Glynn are the counties with the highest incidence and prevalence rates in our district,” Alt said.
In the last several years, the rate of new diagnoses has declined slightly.
“But we’d like to see it decline even more as we work toward ending the HIV epidemic,” Alt said.
A new campaign launched in 2019, called “Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE),” is structured to help achieve that objective. The goal is to reduce new HIV infections by 90 percent by 2030.
“To end transmissions, people should first get tested for HIV so everyone knows whether they have it,” Alt said. “People with HIV should take HIV medicine every day to control the virus, stay healthy, and have effectively no risk of sexual transmission.
“People without HIV but at high risk for it can take a medicine called PrEP to prevent them from getting HIV from sex when taken as prescribed.”
Pre-exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, is an oral pill.
“HIV continues to be a problem because, according to the CDC, nearly 40 percent of new HIV diagnoses are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus,” she said. “HIV testing is an important tool. If you test negative for HIV, you can take steps to prevent it. If you test positive, you can begin treatment that can help you live a long and healthy life, particularly if treatment is started right away.”
Those who have an undetectable level of virus in their blood sample do not transmit HIV sexually, health officials note.
“This is why it is so important to get everyone on medication once diagnosed as treatment is also very effective prevention,” Alt said. “The only way to know your HIV status is to get tested, and that’s an important step to keep you and your partner healthy.”
Testing is confidential, and results are available in about one minute.
A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be available.
The Coastal Health District has scheduled the following testing times, dates and sites for Glynn and other counties in the district:
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; Richmond Hill Public Library, 9607 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday Coastal Community Health Services, 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick.
• 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday Diversity Health Center, 303 Fraser Drive, Hinesville.
• 7-11 p.m. June 24 Star Castle, 550 Mall Blvd., Savannah.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m.June 26 Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah (drive-thru event)
Swag bags, gift cards, and other giveaways will be available at all events.
June 27 is National HIV Testing Day.
This year’s theme, “My Test, My Way,” highlights different ways and places to get tested, including at home with a self-test.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.
HIV testing is always free by appointment at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.
For more information on the Coastal Health District’s HIV services, go to gachd.org/hiv.