Just because Georgians will once again be able to visit nail parlors, barbershops and bowling alleys, that is no reason folks should discontinue social distancing and other precautions amid the local and statewide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was the overall message Tuesday from Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis. During a video press conference, Davis reminded residents in the eight-county district that Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order remains in effect though the end of April.
“As we do begin to reopen the economy, the important thing to remember is to continue to practice social distancing,” Davis said. “That’s the key. The shelter in place order is not lifted. You still should not be going out unless absolutely necessary. And when you do go out, you need to wear a mask.”
Kemp announced Monday that several businesses will be permitted to reopen Friday, including hair salons, tattoo shops, nail parlors, massage facilities and bowling alleys. Such businesses will open under basic minimum operations, adhering to strict COVID-19 preventive guidelines. The same conditions will hold true Monday, when theaters and private social clubs can reopen and restaurants can resume dine-in services. Bars and nightclubs will remain closed for now.
The announcement came as Kemp noted data indicating a statewide decline in new cases of COVID-19, as well as a drop in reported deaths from the disease that has triggered a worldwide health and economic crises. Davis said reports of new cases and deaths also appear to be leveling out within the Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty and Long counties. As of Tuesday afternoon, the district reported 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths. Glynn County reported 49 confirmed cases, holding steady at that number since Saturday. Statewide on Tuesday there were 19,881 confirmed cases and 799 deaths.
Davis said he does not question Kemp’s decision to start taking steps to reopen the economy and society. However, Davis conceded that he is not sure how social distancing can be practiced while performing such services as a manicure, a haircut, or a tattoo.
“I don’t know if I have an answer to how you can practice social distancing in certain situations,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to stay 6 feet away (getting your nails done.) But I think the governor is looking at a whole lot more data than I have, not only medically but also economically.”
Many folks have questioned the necessity of such harsh social restrictions and the resulting bleak economic impact. Davis said the pandemic’s death rate and overall effect on the populace would have been much worse without measures such as sheltering in place, social distancing and the accompanying business closures.
“Staying at home and away from others has certainly made a difference,” Davis said. “I like to think that some of the practices put in place early on and those down the road have in fact made quite a difference. The shelter-in-place order and the strict social distancing orders that were put in place has definitely helped.”
He said recent figures show COVID-19’s impact on the Coastal Health District appear to be leveling off. However, he said the district now has the ability to test many more people for COVID-19. More confirmed cases will surely result from the increased testing, he said. He also cautioned that there is a gap of several days between testing a patient and receiving results of that test.
“Here in the coastal area we have seen what I probably would call a plateauing,” he said. “We’re going to be testing a broader cross section of the population. We are probably going to see cases going up a bit. Does that mean it’s spreading? Probably not. It probably means we’re doing more testing. When you look for more of it, you will find more of it.”
While COVID-19 can result in hospitalization and death, a good number of folks suffer no ill effects from the disease. That is why he cautions everyone to wear a mask in public.
“Continue taking precautions to prevent catching or spreading this disease,” Davis said. “The reason you wear a mask in public is not to protect yourself – it is so you won’t unwittingly spread it to someone else.”