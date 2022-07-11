A new state program being piloted in Glynn and the other seven counties in the Coastal Health District will make it easier for families to obtain WIC benefits.
The 12,988 Coastal District recipients in the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program soon will be able to receive food benefits online with an eWIC card.
The Georgia Department of Public Health selected the district to pilot the new program.
Participants now use paper vouchers when purchasing WIC-approved foods.
An eWIC card, which will function the same as a debit carrd, will replace the paper vouchers.
“Using cards rather than paper vouchers will make shopping much more convenient for our WIC participants,” said Coastal Health District Nutrition Services Director Pat Mobley.
In addition to Glynn, other counties in the district are Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Chathan, Bryan, Long and Effingham.
“We’re thrilled to be able to pilot this program in Georgia,” Mobley said.
Participants should not expect the cards right away. They will be phased in.
Those in the program will continue to use paper vouchers until they receive an eWIC card.
“We’re excited about this technology upgrade, but it’s going to take some time to shift from vouchers to cards,” Mobley said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and want to reassure our WIC participants that we are working diligently to make sure the transition goes as smoothly as possible.”
A supplemental nutrition program, WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, referrals and nutritional supplements to income eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding woman, postpartum women, infants and children up to 5 years old.
Custodial single fathers, legal guardians and foster parents can also apply for WIC benefits for an eligible infant or child.
Chatham County, the most populated of the eight district counties, has 5,400 WIC participants.
Following it in number of recipients is Liberty County, 3,181; Camden County, 1,239; Effingham County, 1,127; Glynn County, 1,027; Bryan County, 817; Long County, 568; and McIntosh County, 225.
For more information about WIC, including eligibility requirements, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/wic.