Health district to offer free STD screenings
The Coastal Health District will offer free STD screenings in April.
“We really want to raise awareness about (sexually transmitted diseases) and make it convenient for people to come in and get screened,” said Diane DeVore, public health educator and communicable disease specialist for the Coastal Health District.
“A lot of STDs don’t have symptoms. The only way to know is to get tested.”
In Glynn County, the health department at 2747 Fourth Street will offer the screening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14. Because slots are limited, appointments are required and can be made by calling 912-264-3961.
In Camden County, the health departments at 905 Dilworth St. in St. Marys and at 1501 Georgia Ave. in Woodbine will offer the screenings April 12 and April 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
In McIntosh County, the health department at 1335 GA. 57 in Townsend will provide screenings April 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 912-832-5473.
— The Brunswick News