The Coastal Health District is partnering with Walgreens to offer free HIV testing on June 27.
The tests will be given from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following Walgreens:
• 4575 Altama Ave., Brunswick
• 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah
• 11509 Abercorn St., Savannah
• 4210 Augusta Road, Garden City
No appointment is necessary.
Individuals who get tested at any of the Coastal Health District NHTD event locations that day will receive a $10 gift card.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once. People at higher risk should get tested more often.
To bring awareness to National HIV Testing Day, which is always June 27, the health district will hold several HIV testing events and underscore the importance of knowing one’s status.
“National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage people to get the facts, tested, get involved, and get linked to care and treatment services,” a spokesman for the health district said.
Testing is confidential and results are available in about one minute.
Anyone who tests positive will be given a follow-up visit. Counseling will be made available.
“This National HIV Testing Day, we encourage people to get tested and know their HIV status to help them stay healthy,” the spokesman said. “Getting tested for HIV has never been easier. In addition to free testing at health departments and outreach events, we now offer free self-test kits that can be used at home.”
HIV testing is also free by appointment at health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. It is available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours.
For more information on Coastal Health District HIV services, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/hiv.