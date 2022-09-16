010422_TestingLine2.jpg
Drivers wait in long lines on Kemble Avenue in January at Southeast Georgia Health System’s drive-thru COVID-19 test site.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

The Coastal Health District plans to end drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick on Saturday due to the wide availability of other testing options and low demand.

“With free PCR and rapid antigen testing so readily available elsewhere, we can close this site without jeopardizing anyone’s ability to get COVID testing,” Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District, said in a statement.

