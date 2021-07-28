The Coastal Health District will begin offering free COVID-19 testing twice a week in St. Marys beginning Tuesday.
Testing will be available at the Camden County Health Department Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.
“Testing is an important public health tool during an outbreak, and unfortunately, we’re seeing a huge surge of COVID-19 cases in the Camden County area,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District.
“Identifying cases can help us slow the spread of illness. We want to make it easier for residents in Camden County to get tested whether they’re sick and want to know if it’s COVID or because they’ve been exposed and are in quarantine.”
Testing through public health is free and results are typically available in 24 to 36 hours.
Free COVID-19 testing is also available by appointment at the Glynn County Health Department every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
COVID-19 testing appointments for the Glynn and Camden locations can be scheduled online at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or by calling the COVID-19 testing call center at 912-230-9744 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-5p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.
The district includes McIntosh County.