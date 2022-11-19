The Coastal Health District is offering a $100 Visa gift card as an incentive to residents to protect themselves against COVID-19.

All one has to do is make an appointment and show up for the COVID vaccine or booster between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way in Brunswick. It is the only day, time and location the incentive is being offered, health officials stress.

