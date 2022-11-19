The Coastal Health District is offering a $100 Visa gift card as an incentive to residents to protect themselves against COVID-19.
All one has to do is make an appointment and show up for the COVID vaccine or booster between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way in Brunswick. It is the only day, time and location the incentive is being offered, health officials stress.
COVID cases have been on the downswing for weeks and still are. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID risk level is low in all eight counties in the Coastal Health District.
That includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, which collectively reported 31 cases during the week ending Wednesday. Glynn had the highest with 16, followed by Camden with 12 and McIntosh with three.
The numbers are available on Southeast Georgia Health System’s online dashboard. They do not include the results of COVID tests taken at home.
With the low risk level holding steady, why the need for an incentive?
Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the health district, citied the district’s reason for the monetary nudge.
“COVID rates are currently stable in our area, which is good news,” she said. “However, historically we have seen surges in the winter after the holidays, so we want to do what we can to lessen that risk.
“It takes about two weeks to build immunity after vaccination, so the best time to get vaccinated is when transmission rates are lower. That way, your immunity can be building when the risk is low and will be strong if infection rates begin rising again.”
The number of deaths attributed to COVID continue to rise in Glynn and Camden counties. Since early October, eight more people in Glynn have succumbed to the virus, raising the number to 382.
The toll increased by one in Camden for a total of 116.
McIntosh remains the same at 35.
The health district is banking on the gift card stirring renewed interest in the vaccine.
“We feel certain there are people who are willing to get their COVID vaccine or booster but just haven’t taken the time to make an appointment,” Heidel said. “We hope the gift card will be a good incentive to go ahead and get it done.”
Be forewarned: Appointments are limited and required for the Dec. 13 vaccine clinic.
Pfizer primary vaccines will be available for ages 6 months and older and bivalent booster vaccines for ages 5 and up, according to the health department.
The CDC recommends everyone age 5 and older get an updated booster dose at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot — either since their last booster dose or since completing their primary series.
Health officials note that immunity can wane over time. Booster doses help strengthen and extend the body’s defenses against COVID-19.
They also note that COVID vaccines and boosters have been very effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
For more information or to check booster shot eligibility and schedule an appointment online for the Dec. 13 clinic, go to https://coastalhealthdistrict.org/coffinpark or call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.