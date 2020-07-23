As the beginning of a new school year looms closer, parents and education leaders alike are watching the rise of COVID-19 case numbers in Glynn County and wondering whether schools will be able to reopen safely.
Glynn County Schools plans to offer in-person instruction when the new year begins. Parents were given an opportunity earlier this month to commit to keeping their students home for the first part of the school year for virtual learning.
COVID-19 has a knack for changing circumstances rapidly, though, and school leaders have had to tack onto all plans the caveat that significant spread of the virus locally could force schools to close and offer only online education.
School officials are not making these decisions alone. They’re working closely with the Coastal Health Department, which covers eight counties, to craft school reopening plans and keep a close eye on the COVID-19 spread rate in the community.
“We are available whenever they call with questions,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District. “… We’ve reviewed some documents. We provide situational awareness of the level of activity of the virus in your community.”
Davis and his staff are helping education leaders make decisions on every facet of school operations, such as small decisions like how to safely resume football and band camp, as well as bigger picture issues like what factors could lead to closing an entire school.
“Basically, I’ve tried to be in sort of an advisory role and accessible, but I’m not in any way dictating what they should do and not do,” Davis said.
The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the state health department, released guidelines earlier this summer recommending schools create plans that fall within three levels of community COVID-19 spread — low to no spread, minimal to moderate spread or substantial spread.
In Glynn County, the school system is anticipating the community will fall within the minimal to moderate spread level and is planning for enhanced mitigation measures that will be in place when school resumes Aug. 20.
The school board Tuesday voted to push the start date back from Aug. 11 to give teachers more time to prepare.
According to the current “return to school framework” created by Glynn County Schools, temporary school closures may be implemented if COVID-19 spread becomes significant.
Davis said there is no one metric that can measure the level of community spread, but several factors are considered. The percentage of virus tests that come back positive and the rate of hospitalizations are both important indicators of how high community transmission of the virus may be.
“We calculate a community transmission index, which is basically the average number of cases reported for each of the previous 14 days, and we convert that to a rate per 100,000,” Davis said. “ … You look at that, but you also don’t just look at the raw number that you come up with. You look at the trajectory.”
Glynn County was reporting 1,948 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the virus as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. Davis said he remains concerned that a jump in cases may soon occur because of activities from the Fourth of July weekend.
“We’re entering the window of three or four weeks after the holiday weekend when we may expect to see the effects of that,” he said.
School districts across the country are making decisions now about what the beginning of school will look like. Several of Georgia’s largest school districts around Atlanta recently announced that only online learning will be offered at the start of the school year. Gov. Brian Kemp supports a return to classrooms. At the federal level, the Trump Administration has pushed for schools to reopen for in-person instruction, but school districts nationwide are crafting plans based on their own levels of community spread of the virus.
There are many important reasons for schools to be open beyond meeting the academic needs of students, Davis said. Those include social, emotional and health benefits for students.
Schools also provide critical child care, which improves the economy’s health by allowing more parents to go to work.
But there’s a health cost to pay right now, Davis said.
“All those things interact with each other,” he said. “We’re trying to find the best balance we can amongst all those things. At some point in time, you can’t sacrifice individual health … But to the extent you can, you want to give the children the option to have a good school experience.”
Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, told the school board Tuesday that he’s relying on the health department to offer guidance on when schools need to close.
Davis speaks almost daily with local school leaders, who present him with scenarios that could come up this school year or that have surfaced already, such as what to do when a person in the school tests positive for COVID-19.
“(Davis is) providing guidance once a day, sometimes multiple times a day, on different scenarios that we have that are coming up,” said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, during the school board meeting. “We’re very fortunate in our county to have someone who’s that accessible to us.”
Davis said he feels the local school system is doing its due diligence as preparations are made for the new year.
“We’ve had a great working relationship with the school system there,” he said. “… The administration is doing its best to make good decisions based on what we know and what we know we don’t know right now.”