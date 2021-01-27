Starting February, all free COVID-19 testing by the Coastal Health District will be done in Glynn and Chatham counties to free up resources to give vaccines and provide other services.
Free COVID tests will no longer be available through health departments in McIntosh, Camden, Effingham, Liberty, Long and Bryan counties as of Monday. The health district currently has no plans to halt or limit testing in Glynn County.
Private providers, including pharmacies, urgent care centers and health clinics, will continue to offer free testing in those counties, according to the health district. A list of some of the organizations that will continue to offer testing can be found at covid19.gachd.org.
“We have to shift our priorities to better meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccine,” Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said in a statement Tuesday. “As much as we’d like to do it all, our smaller counties don’t have the capacity to operate testing sites, give COVID-19 vaccines, and provide core public health services. Fortunately, there are several other resources available for testing outside of public health.”
McIntosh and Camden residents can still get free tests at the Glynn County Health Department. The department offers tests by appointment only.
The health district’s testing call center hours will also change. Starting Monday, the call center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
To make a testing appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.
New COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the health district are still on hold. The health district may reopen vaccinations to those in Phase 1A-plus soon. That includes anyone age 65 or older and emergency first responders.
“We are getting close to reopening the appointment process and establishing an online scheduling system,” Davis said. “Please keep in mind that we will schedule appointments based on vaccine availability. Two doses of the vaccine are required and that adds even more complexities in scheduling appointments.
“We know a lot of our residents want the vaccine and that’s good news, but we ask for continued patience as we try to effectively manage the vaccination process.”
Davis advises everyone to continue regularly washing their hands, wearing a face mask in public, keeping a six-foot distance from others outside members of their household and staying home if they feel sick.
“Until herd immunity — or community immunity — is established, we have to keep taking appropriate precautions,” Davis said. “The new variant strains seem to be even more contagious and that’s another reason not to back off of any of the prevention measures that we know work to prevent the spread.”