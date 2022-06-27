The Coastal Health District hopes to have vaccine for the coast’s youngest children this week.
Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county district, said parents have been inquiring about the vaccine.
“We have not yet received the vaccine shipment, but we’re hopeful we can start (this) week with Pfizer vaccinations for kids aged 6 months to 4 years,” Heidel said.
She said the Pfizer vaccine will be available at health departments in Glynn and Chatham counties.
“A little later this summer, we expect to offer Moderna for kids aged 6 months and older in our other six health departments, including Camden and McIntosh,” Heidel said.
She said the health district, which includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, will post updates on its website — chdcovidvax.org — when health departments begin scheduling appointments for the younger age group.
“The authorization of vaccine for this age group is really good news, not just for kids but for the whole community,” Heidel said.
“As we head into the school year this fall, we’ll have more tools than ever to slow the spread of COVID in our educational facilities and to limit severe illness for those who do get infected. This will benefit our students but also help protect the teachers, other faculty and staff, and reduce the risk of kids bringing COVID home to their loved ones.”
Meanwhile, Southeast Georgia Health System is continuing with its weekly updates on the number of actual COVID-19 cases on its dashboard, accessible via the internet.
New confirmed cases reported by the health system from June 15 to June 22 totaled 241. Of that number, Camden had the highest with 122, followed by Glynn with 110 and McIntosh with nine.
The numbers do not include positive results obtained from home COVID tests.
COVID hospitalizations remained low as of Wednesday — nine in the health system’s Brunswick hospital and two in St. Marys.
Glynn continued to lead the tri-county area in number of COVID-related deaths as of Wednesday with 363, followed by Camden with 104 and McIntosh with 33.
The statewide death toll climbed to 31,995 Wednesday.