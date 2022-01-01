A Coastal Health District official is especially troubled by the current uptick in COVID-19 cases.
And the immediate future looks no better, says Ginger Heidel, the eight-county district’s risk communicator.
“The timing of this particular wave of new cases is terrible, with a highly contagious variant arriving just as families are gathering for the holiday, people are traveling, people are attending New Year’s parties,” Heidel said Friday. “We anticipate a difficult January as cases continue to climb.”
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh are three of the counties in the Coastal Health District. The other five are Chatham, Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham counties.
“COVID cases are on the rise in all eight counties of our district and around the state as well,” she said.
In fact, she noted, “The state has broken records for the number of new COVID cases reported in a single-day each of the last three days. Initially, the surge of new cases was most pronounced in the north Georgia area, but we’re definitely seeing it here now as well.”
The number of COVID patients admitted to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick almost doubled over a 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday, jumping from eight to 14. The total death toll attributed to the pandemic increased by one to 307.
Rising concern prompted health system President and CEO Michael Scherneck to request that people desiring a COVID test go to the health department or at other sites providing the tests.
“Unfortunately, our emergency and immediate care centers are severely overcrowded with patients seeking COVID-19 tests because they’ve been exposed or are experiencing mild symptoms,” Scherneck said Thursday. “We’re asking the community to please consider their level of urgency when seeking care at one of our centers.”
Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests are available in Glynn County by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3011 Kemble Avenue in the parking lot across from the SGHS emergency care center. The tests are offered Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The facility will be closed today for the New Year’s holiday.
Other communities in Georgia have adopted or are considering adopting defensive steps, including mask mandates.
“Our recommendations are the same,” Heidel said. “We all know what we need to do. Get vaccinated if you haven’t already, and get boosted if you’re eligible.
“Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Avoid large indoor gatherings. And if you’re sick, please stay home and avoid potentially infecting other people. We each have a responsibility to ourselves and our communities to be cautious and to care for each other.”
Individuals five years of age or older are eligible for the vaccine.
Health officials from around the nation report that the new surge has put a record number of children in hospitals, and at a time when the majority of them remain unvaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 378 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus during the week of Dec. 22-28. The number reflects a 66% increase from the previous week.
While the number of children hospitalized is larger than during earler surges, it represents a small portion of the 10,200 people hospitalized that same week.
The CDC said only 14% of the eligible children in the 5-to-11 age range are vaccinated.