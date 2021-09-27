Individuals who received the second of two Pfizer shots more than six months ago may be eligible for the booster shot.
The Coastal Health District says the COVID-19 booster shot is available at certain health departments beginning today.
“The Coastal Health District will offer Pfizer booster shots as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Georgia Department of Public Health,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District.
The district includes the tri-county area of Glynn, Camden and McIntosh.
Residents in Camden and McIntosh counties will have to travel to Brunswick or Savannah to get the booster. In Brunswick, the health department is located at 2747 Fourth St.
Those eligible for the booster shot are:
• Individuals aged 65 and older.
• Residents in long-term care settings.
• Individuals aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where they work or live.
Officials with the Coastal Health District stress that the COVID-19 vaccines continue to work “very well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the more contagious Delta variant.”
“However, public health experts are starting to see the protection decrease over time,” health district officials said. “A booster shot is meant to increase that protection in people who are at high risk of complications from COVID-19 because of age or health, or people who are at high risk of exposure to the virus.”
The Pfizer booster recommendations of the FDA and CDC do not apply to recipients of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Data from test trials with the two vaccines is still being evaluated.
Visit chdcovidvax.org for more details and to schedule an appointment. For assistance, individuals may also call the district’s COVID-19 Vaccination Phone Bank at 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m
Meanwhile, the number of patients receiving care at Southeast Georgia Health System’s two hospitals remains on a downward track.
As of Friday, there were 61 cases at the Brunswick hospital and nine at the facility in St. Marys.
The COVID-related death toll in Glynn County since the pandemic began in 2020 had risen to 273 in Glynn County as of Friday. The figure includes some 106 deaths since early August.
In Camden and McIntosh counties, as of Friday, the COVID-related death toll stood at 70 and 23 respectively. All are included in the statewide death toll of 21,991.
Figures provided by the health system show less than half the populations of Glynn and Camden receiving one of the three available COVID vaccines. As of Friday, 47.1% had been vaccinated in Glynn and 35.8% in Camden.