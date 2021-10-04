Demand for COVID-19 booster shots in Georgia’s Coastal Health District is trending on the high side.
“We’ve had a great response to the availability of booster shots,” said Ginger Heidel, district risk communicator, in assessing the first week of scheduling, which ended Friday.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh are three of the eight counties that make up the Coastal Health District.
“The Glynn County Health Department’s COVID vaccination schedule has been fully booked every day this (past) week and is already booked solid this coming Monday and Tuesday,” Heidel said. “A lot of those clients have been in the 65-plus age group, and we’ve seen quite a few healthcare workers and first responders, which is not surprising because these are the individuals who received some of our first vaccines originally.”
Boosters are available to those who received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago.
Under CDC criteria, qualifying individuals include people 65 and older; residents in nursing homes and long-term care settings; people 18-65 with certain underlying medical conditions; and people 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where they work.
Although this could change, Moderna third doses require a physician’s note documenting that an individual, who must be at least 18, has an immunocompromised condition.
Booster shots can be scheduled at the Glynn County Health Department on Fourth Street and at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys.
Adam Brown, a certified medical practice executive who is director of physician practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates, says 453 third doses were given to individuals 65-plus and to healthcare workers at the Brunswick hospital during the first week.
During a time between August and September when only the immunocompromised group was eligible, the health system had given 103 third doses, he said.
Response in Camden County has been different, but Brown noted there could be a reason for that.
“We are not seeing a large response for third doses at our Camden Campus vaccine clinic, but initially we primarily administered Moderna vaccines in Camden so they are not eligible for a booster,” Brown said.
Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, said last week the Moderna policy could change.
“We are very hopeful that Moderna will soon receive FDA and CDC approval for third doses,” Scherneck said.
The availability of boosters comes at a time when virus-related hospitalizations are on the downslide.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the Brunswick hospital had dropped to 24 Friday from a high of 144 this past summer. Four remained in the hospital in St. Marys before the start of the weekend.
The number of COVID-related deaths in Glynn County alone swelled to 286 from 167 in early August. To date in Camden County the death toll is 72. Twenty-five have succumbed to the virus in McIntosh County.
Health officials said the fatalities may include earlier cases that were only recently verified to be connected to COVID-19.
Heidel said the decrease in hospitalized cases is a result of public response to the recent outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus.
“The trend in the Southeast Georgia Health System is one we’re seeing in other hospitals in the Coastal Health District and statewide,” Heidel said. “There are likely several factors influencing the decrease. When people became aware that the Delta variant was circulating and causing increasing infections, many of us followed the guidance and went back to wearing our masks and social distancing.
“We know these steps help to slow the spread.”
Heidel continues to advise people to get vaccinated.
“It’s important to recognize that it is not too late to get vaccinated for the best protection against COVID-19,” she said. “You don’t want to wait for the start of another wave to make that decision.”
In addition to Glynn, Camden and McIntosh, other counties in the Coastal Health District are Chatham, Liberty, Long, Effingham and Bryan.