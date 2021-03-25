A family’s pet dog on St. Simons Island killed a raccoon Saturday that later tested positive for rabies, according to the Glynn County Health Department.
The incident occurred in the yard of the dog’s owner in the mid-island area, the health department said. Fortunately the dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccination, and it also received a booster shot, the health department said.
Numerous wild animals native to coastal Georgia have the potential to carry rabies including raccoons, foxes and bats. The potentially deadly virus is primarily spread through infected animals.
The health department advises residents to avoid contact with animals not known to them, to keep your pets’ vaccinations up to date, and to avoid handling or feeding wild animals, or unintentionally attracting them with open garbage cans or pet foods left outdoors.
Animals with rabies demonstrate changes in behavior, biting aggression, a lack of fear, foaming at the mouth and paralysis.