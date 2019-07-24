Health Dept. issues beach water advisories
The Glynn County Health Department issued beach water advisories on St. Simons and Jekyll islands after water samples there tested positive for the enterococcus bacteria.
The beaches are not closed, but the advisory indicates a possible risk of illness associated swimming in the waters.
The area on St. Simons Island is from Cedar Street of Beachview Drive south to the St. Simons Island Pier. The advisory on Jekyll Island extends from beach kilometer marker 1 to Tallu Fish Lane.
The department advises against wading or swimming in areas under advisory. Seafood caught in these areas should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and well cooked.
