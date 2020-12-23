All health departments in the eight-county Coastal Health District will only provide essential services for the foreseeable future as staff focus on administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Coastal Health District includes Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long counties.
Only essential services related to women, infants and children, childhood immunizations required for school attendance, sexually transmitted diseases, tuberculosis and HIV and contraception services will be available during this period.
Currently, the vaccine is only available to frequently exposed healthcare workers and employees and residents of senior care facilities.
Appointments are required for all services, and many existing appointments will be rescheduled, according to a spokesperson for the health department. The change does not affect environmental health services.
To make an appointment for essential services at the Glynn County Health Department, call 912-264-3961. For the McIntosh County Health Department, call 912-832-5473. The Camden County Health Department can be reached at 912-882-8515.