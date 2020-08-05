Health department to offer free screenings for students
The Glynn County Health Department will offer free vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings during the week of Aug. 10. Appointments are required.
Students entering a Georgia school for the first time, no matter what the grade level, must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental and Nutrition screening form.
“First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives.
Appointments at the health department, located at 2747 Fourth Street in Brunswick, can be scheduled by calling 912-264-3961 and choosing option 9.
Immunization services will also be available at regular cost. Most insurance is accepted and there are low-cost options for people without insurance.
Children born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.
The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys starting at ages 11-12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.
— The Brunswick News