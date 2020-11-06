On Saturday, the Glynn County Health Department will hold a free drive- thru flu vaccination clinic in Brunswick.
No appointment is necessary for the clinic, which will run from 8-11 a.m. tomorrow at 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick. A flu vaccine consent form can be downloaded at gachd.org/flu and completed in advance.
Health officials highly recommend getting vaccinated this year in particular, as the highly contagious respiratory disease COVID-19 spreads in a similar fashion and causes similar symptoms. Common symptoms of both include fever or chills, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, sore throat and a runny or stuffy nose, among others.
While far from the late July, early August peaks, COVID cases are on a slight upward trend in Glynn County, according to the Coastal Health District.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 3,839 cases were reported in Glynn County since March, and 105 county residents had died with the disease, one in the last 14 days. Eighty-eight cases were reported in the last week, 173 in the last two weeks.
At the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus, 11 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. The number of COVID-positive inpatients at the Brunswick hospital has hovered between eight and 12 for roughly three weeks.
The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has also gone up in the last month, rising from 4.5 percent to 6.4 percent in mid-October and lingering there as of Oct. 30.
Because the flu and COVID-19 spread the same way, health officials are hopeful the precautions to prevent the spread of one will keep the other in check this year.
Wearing a mask, regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, keeping a six-foot distance from others and staying home if feeling sick minimize the chances of contracting either illness.
“The flu is not quite as contagious as COVID-19, so the practices could be even more effective at limiting the spread of the flu,” Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis told The News in a recent interview.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season can run from October through March but usually peaks in December through March. It has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 people a year in the U.S. over the last 10 years.
For more information on the clinic, contact the health department at 912-264-3961.