The Coastal Health District will be ready to comply with Gov. Brian Kemp’s order to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, but it may need some help.
Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey announced Wednesday a plan to expand the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Starting Jan. 11, all Georgia residents age 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders will be eligible. Currently, vaccines are only available to frontline health care workers and employees and residents of senior care facilities.
More details on the distribution process will be released next week.
It’s going to be a monumental task, said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the eight-county Coastal Health District.
First, he noted the vaccine requires two doses taken three to four weeks apart to be fully effective, depending on which of the two vaccines one receives. Health departments in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Long, Liberty, Bryan Chatham and Effingham counties are still in the process of administering the first.
Adding 110,000 or so people in the middle of the first phase of the vaccine is sure to complicate the process significantly.
“There is no way under the sun that public health has the staffing capability to administer that many vaccines,” Davis said.
Every county will have access to the vaccine through the health department, but he asked all pharmacies, physicians and federally qualified health centers to help share the burden by enrolling in a vaccination distribution program at gachd.org.
“Think of it as a majorly expanded flu vaccination campaign,” Davis said. “If you typically get your flu shot from Kroger, soon you hopefully will be able to get your COVID vaccine shot from Kroger, or Publix or Walmart or wherever ... Anyone who is licensed to administer a vaccine can enroll to be a COVID vaccine provider.”
The vaccines from drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna come with some quirks the public should be aware of as they become more widely available, Davis said.
The time period between shorts is not arbitrary but necessary to get the full effect.
In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, the second shot has to come no earlier than 21 days after the first. It’s four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.
This is to give the first shot time to prepare one’s immune system. If the second shot is taken too early, the vaccine won’t be as effective. It can be taken later than recommended, however.
“I’m not recommending that anyone not get the second dose, but I am suggesting that if you get one dose and you have to delay the second dose, you don’t have to think that first shot was wasted,” Davis said.
He also noted some side effects. While none were serious, a few people have reported getting hives and one suffered a fever out of the thousands already vaccinated, he said.
That should not be taken as an indication that the vaccine is unsafe, however. While a public-private partnership between the federal government and drug manufacturers, called Operation Warp Speed, did allow for some corner-cutting, it did not impact safety measures.
“The corners that were cut to bring the vaccine to the public so quickly were administrative corners, not testing and safety data corners,” Davis said. “Basically they were able to cut through the bureaucracy, the bureaucratic morass that always ties things up.”
More of the public is getting access to the vaccine as cases begin to surge to their highest point since August.
About 287 new cases were reported in the Coastal Health District during the 24 hours before 3 p.m. Thursday along with two more deaths among infected individuals, bringing the total to 468.
“That’s the highest number by a long shot we’ve had since early August,” Davis said. “The prevalence of the virus is greater in our population now than it was a month ago, two months ago.
“We’re seeing an increase following Thanksgiving, which rolled right into Christmas and, of course, we’re now at New Year’s Eve and people are anticipating, I’m sure, parties and gatherings. I think that’s why most of the national public health experts expect January and into the early part of February will not be a pretty sight to see.”
While the holiday season is nearly over, Davis continued to encourage residents to celebrate in small groups or remotely.
“It’s the same old boring public health message: watch your distance, wash your hands, wear a mask and don’t go to indoor gatherings,” Davis said.