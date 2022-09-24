The Golden Isles is already in the midst of a lot of seasons — fall, football and hurricane seasons just to name a few.
The Golden Isles is already in the midst of a lot of seasons — fall, football and hurricane seasons just to name a few.
Another unwelcome season isn’t far behind. Flu season usually encompasses late fall through early spring.
That is why it is recommended people get the flu vaccine early in the fall. It takes two weeks after vaccination for the immune system to respond fully to it.
To that end, the Glynn County Health Department will begin offering the vaccine Oct. 3.
Glynn County residents can set up an appointment to get the vaccine by calling the department at 912-264-3961.
The health department will also hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at its offices at 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.
In Camden County, a drive- thru clinic is slated for Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lowe’s, 1410 Boone Ave., Kingsland.
The vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old.
The health department said the vaccine is especially important for people at a high risk of complications from the flu such as adults 65 years old and over, children under 5 years old, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and people with chronic conditions, including asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
“Based on significant flu activity in the Southern Hemisphere, there’s a good possibility that we are in for a harsher than usual flu season,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District. “My best advice is to get your flu vaccine and practice other good hygiene habits like washing your hands frequently and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”
The flu vaccine is one dose for most people, but children from 6 months through 8 years old who are getting vaccinated for the first time will need two doses.
COVID UPDATE
All eight counties in the Coastal Health District are in the low risk range for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses a number of factors to determine risk level, including the number of hospitalizations and positive test results during a given week.
In the tri-county area of Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties, 66 new COVID cases were reported between Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Thirty new cases were reported in Glynn, 33 in Camden and three in McIntosh.
Glynn County also saw its COVID death toll rise by one to 374.
Southeast Georgia Health System has seven total COVID patients, one less than a week ago. Five patients are at the health system’s Brunswick hospital and two are in the hospital at St. Marys.
The health department said both the flu and COVID vaccines can be given at the same time.
