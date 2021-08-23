The Glynn County Health Department and Southeast Georgia Health System are partnering up to consolidate COVID-19 testing in Glynn County.
Beginning today, the health department will stop testing at its location and instead manage the COVID-19 testing site at the hospital. This consolidation will help reduce the burden on hospital staff while allowing free access to testing, according to a release from the health department. Mako Medical, a North Carolina-based company, has contracted with the Georgia Department of Health to provide testing services at the site.
Testing is available via drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday on Kemble Avenue, across from the Emergency Care Center. No one will be charged a fee, but health insurance will be billed for those who have insurance.
Mako Medical is also providing testing in St. Marys each Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St.
Appointments are not necessary for testing, but preregistration will make the process go faster. You can preregister at gachd.org/covidtest or call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for scheduling assistance.
The health department and SGHS are also offering a third dose of the vaccine to immune compromised people who have received the first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The additional dose is for people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems due to a medical condition or who are undergoing treatments or medications that suppress the immune system. This includes:
• Those being treated for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
• Recipients of solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
• Recipients of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).
• People dealing with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
• People with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• People actively being treated with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
People should only seek their third dose if they fit this criteria, and it has been at least 28 days since their second dose of the vaccine. Those seeking their third dose at SGHS will need to provide documentation of their medical condition to receive the dose. At the health department, documentation can be provided or recipients can sign a consent form saying they have a qualifying condition.
Vaccine appointments can be made at www.sghs.org/covid19-vaccine for SGHS and at www.chdcovidvax.org for the health department.
As of Friday, there have been 11,112 COVID-19 cases in Glynn County since the outset of the pandemic, with almost 200 new cases from Thursday to Friday. There have been 176 deaths in Glynn due to COVID, with 13 coming in the last two weeks.
Between its Brunswick and Camden hospitals, SGHS had 166 COVID-19 positive inpatients with 134 at the Brunswick campus and 32 at the Camden campus. The vaccination rates for Glynn and Camden are both under the 50 percent threshold with Glynn at 41.6% and Camden at 30.9%.