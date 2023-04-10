COVID-19 is leaving a wake littered with troubles, including an increase in sexually transmitted diseases.
It is another reason why the eight-county Coastal Health District hopes people will take advantage of the free confidential STD screenings this week. They will be offered at the health departments in Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties, as well as in other counties.
“Georgia ranks high on the list of reported cases and rates of sexually transmitted diseases, so I would say there is a very real problem with STDs across the state, including all counties of the Coastal Health District,” said Sally Silbermann, project consultant for the health district.
“COVID certainly did not help things. Rates increased even more from 2020-2022.”
There is good news for individuals who have one of the transmittable diseases.
“All STDs can be treated and many cured,” Silbermann said. “Left untreated, STDs can cause increased risk of getting or giving HIV, long-term abdominal pain, infertility and other serious health issues.”
An individual may be a carrier and not even know it, health officials warn.
“We really want to raise awareness about (STDs) and make it convenient for people to come in and get screened,” said Diane DeVore, public health educator and communicable disease specialist for the Coastal Health District.
“A lot of STDs don’t have symptoms. The only way to know is to get tested.”
In 2020, Georgia ranked among the top states with STD cases per 100,000 people.
In the number of chlamydia cases, the Peach State ranked sixth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 62,640 cases that year in Georgia. That averaged out to be 589.4 persons per 100,000.
It ranked 16th in gonorrhea cases that same year (23,463 positive test results); ninth in primary and secondary syphilis cases (1,757); and 12th in congenital syphilis cases (82).
Free confidential STD screening will be available at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Free screenings will be available at the Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys, from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
In McIntosh County, the health department at 1335 GA. 57 in Townsend will provide screenings Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 912-832-5473.
Health departments at Ludowici, Richmond Hill, Savannah, Springfield and Hinesville also will offer free STD screenings this week.
“We generally try to offer free STD testing every April, which is STD Awareness Month, although anyone can get tested at our health departments year-round,” Silbermann said.