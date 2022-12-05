Glynn County is experiencing a major rise in COVID-19 cases, almost five times as many as in mid-November.
Don’t panic. The county remains a low risk community.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, as well as the rest of the eight-county Coastal Health District, remain at a low risk level for transmitting COVID.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines whether a county is at a low, medium or high risk rate.
As of the week ending Nov. 30, there were at least 142 active cases in the tri-county, which had reported only 31 cases just two weeks earlier. Glynn led the pack with 106 cases, followed by Camden with 28 and McIntosh with eight.
There could be more.
“It’s important to keep in mind that these rates can’t give us the full picture of how much virus is circulating in the community,” said Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District. “At-home COVID test results aren’t reported to public health, so these rates only reflect testing done by healthcare providers like doctor’s offices, pharmacies, urgent care centers, hospitals, and other labs. There are certainly more infections happening that aren’t included in the data.
“For that reason, the CDC’s community level is based more on hospitalizations than on infection rates. If the local hospitals are being inundated with COVID patients and the health care system is strained, then the community level will go up.”
The number of patients hospitalized at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospitals as of the week ending Nov. 30 remained low. It reported having four at the Brunswick hospital and none at the St. Marys hospital.
“At this time, our hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID patients and so community levels have remained low,” Heidel said. “We’ll be watching these levels closely as we move into the holiday and post-holiday season to see if we’re headed for another winter surge. It’s too soon to predict that right now.”
The amount of COVID news has cooled in recent months, but health officials are warning everyone that the virus is still around.
“COVID is not making headlines like it once was, in part because the current strains are generally less lethal for average healthy individuals,” Heidel said. “But I think we’re also hearing less about it because our communities have COVID fatigue after more than two years of taking precautions. Unfortunately, COVID is not getting tired of us.
“The good news is there are simple and easy steps you can take to protect yourself and others while still enjoying your holiday season. Get vaccinated or boosted if you haven’t already. And if you’re gathering with a group of people, especially if some of those people are at high risk for severe illness, encourage everyone to take an at-home rapid COVID test before the event.”
All health departments in the Coastal Health District offer free rapid COVID tests, she said. Coastal district counties, in addition to the tri-county area, are Liberty, Long, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham.
“Anyone who tests positive or who isn’t feeling well should stay home,” Heidel said. “You can also reduce the risk of transmission by ensuring adequate ventilation for indoor events or holding events outdoors.”
Because COVID symptoms mimic regular flu symptoms, health officials recommend testing to distinguish between the two. Symptoms of both include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.
“Vaccination, testing and ventilation will go a long way toward reducing your risk of getting or spreading COVID and other respiratory diseases this winter,” Heidel said.
As of Nov. 30, the death toll attributed to COVID remained at 382 in Glynn, 116 in Camden and 35 in McIntosh.