County residents will have more options to get a COVID-19 test next week when the Glynn County Health Department expands testing availability.
Testing is still available by appointment only in Glynn County, but the health department is going back to testing six days a week starting Monday.
Appointments can be scheduled Mondays through Wednesdays at the health department on Fourth Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 12-7 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every second and fourth Saturday from 8-11 a.m.
Call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments. The call center is open Mondays through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to noon.
— The Brunswick News